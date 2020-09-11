High performance funds significantly underperform: Research

New research from Rainmaker Information has found that high performance Australian equity funds significantly underperformed their benchmark over the three years to June 2020.

The median high performance fund underperformed its benchmark by 300 basis points, while the median active core fund underperformed by 50 basis points.

The median small companies fund, in comparison, outperformed the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries index by 80 basis points.

Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities (13.6% p.a.), Fidelity Future Leaders Fund (13.4% p.a.), Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund (11.4% p.a.), Bennelong Australian Equities Fund (11% p.a.) and Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities (9.7% p.a.) were the best performing high performance funds over the three-year period.

The worst performing high performance funds included VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (-4.4% p.a), SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials ex-AREITs Fund (-5% p.a.) and BetaShares Australian Financials Sector ETF (-5% p.a.). That's compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Total Return Index, which returned 5.2% p.a. over the three-year period.

The best performing active core funds included the Greencape Broadcap Fund (10.1% p.a.), Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund (9.4% p.a.), Greencape High Conviction Fund (8.8% p.a.), Bennelong Twenty20 Australian Equities Fund (8.1% p.a.), and the Australian Unity Platypus Systematic Growth (7.7% p.a.).

The worst performers over the three years to June 2020 in this category included Perpetual's Industrial Share Fund (0.6% p.a.), Prime Value Growth Fund (-0.7% p.a.) and Investors Mutual All Industrials Share Fund (-2.9% p.a.).

Lakehouse Small Companies Fund was a clear outperformer in the Australian equities small cap arena, nearly doubling the returns of the second best performer. The fund returned 23.5% p.a. compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index return of 6.1% p.a. over the three year period.

Other outperformers in the small cap space included OC Micro-Cap Fund (16.4% p.a.), SGH Emerging Companies Fund (15.5% p.a.), Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund (13.5% p.a.) and Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund (13.4% p.a.).

Pengana Emerging Companies Fund (1.6% p.a.), Investors Mutual Small Cap Fund (-1% p.a.) and Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (-1.7% p.a.) were the worst performance in the Australian equities small cap space.

Due to extreme market moves seen throughout 2020, Rainmaker found levels of volatility to be very high relative to returns.

Downside deviation (measured by semi-standard deviation), was also high due to the negative returns seen in February and March.

Three year Sharpe ratios (annualized return in excess of the risk-free rate of return divided by the annualised standard deviation of returns) and Sortino ratios (uses semi-standard deviation rather than standard deviation) were also generally negative for around 25% of all Australian share products, with the greatest negative ratios appearing within the high performance category.

The best performing funds by risk included Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund in the active core category, Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities for high performance and Lakehouse Small Companies Fund for small caps.

There was a stronger relationship between returns and volatility among small cap funds, with those funds with higher beta tending to outperform.

The top performing fund, Lakehouse Small Companies Fund, experienced high levels of volatility during the three-year period, with a beta of 1.16. It experienced 11 months of negative returns during the three years to June 2020, with a minimum monthly return of -19.7% and a maximum monthly return of 25.8%.