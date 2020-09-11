NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
High performance funds significantly underperform: Research
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:30PM

New research from Rainmaker Information has found that high performance Australian equity funds significantly underperformed their benchmark over the three years to June 2020.

The median high performance fund underperformed its benchmark by 300 basis points, while the median active core fund underperformed by 50 basis points.

The median small companies fund, in comparison, outperformed the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries index by 80 basis points.

Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities (13.6% p.a.), Fidelity Future Leaders Fund (13.4% p.a.), Hyperion Australian Growth Companies Fund (11.4% p.a.), Bennelong Australian Equities Fund (11% p.a.) and Bennelong Concentrated Australian Equities (9.7% p.a.) were the best performing high performance funds over the three-year period.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The worst performing high performance funds included VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (-4.4% p.a), SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Financials ex-AREITs Fund (-5% p.a.) and BetaShares Australian Financials Sector ETF (-5% p.a.). That's compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Total Return Index, which returned 5.2% p.a. over the three-year period.

The best performing active core funds included the Greencape Broadcap Fund (10.1% p.a.), Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund (9.4% p.a.), Greencape High Conviction Fund (8.8% p.a.), Bennelong Twenty20 Australian Equities Fund (8.1% p.a.), and the Australian Unity Platypus Systematic Growth (7.7% p.a.).

The worst performers over the three years to June 2020 in this category included Perpetual's Industrial Share Fund (0.6% p.a.), Prime Value Growth Fund (-0.7% p.a.) and Investors Mutual All Industrials Share Fund (-2.9% p.a.).

Lakehouse Small Companies Fund was a clear outperformer in the Australian equities small cap arena, nearly doubling the returns of the second best performer. The fund returned 23.5% p.a. compared to the benchmark S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index return of 6.1% p.a. over the three year period.

Other outperformers in the small cap space included OC Micro-Cap Fund (16.4% p.a.), SGH Emerging Companies Fund (15.5% p.a.), Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund (13.5% p.a.) and Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund (13.4% p.a.).

Pengana Emerging Companies Fund (1.6% p.a.), Investors Mutual Small Cap Fund (-1% p.a.) and Spheria Australian Microcap Fund (-1.7% p.a.) were the worst performance in the Australian equities small cap space.

Due to extreme market moves seen throughout 2020, Rainmaker found levels of volatility to be very high relative to returns.

Downside deviation (measured by semi-standard deviation), was also high due to the negative returns seen in February and March.

Three year Sharpe ratios (annualized return in excess of the risk-free rate of return divided by the annualised standard deviation of returns) and Sortino ratios (uses semi-standard deviation rather than standard deviation) were also generally negative for around 25% of all Australian share products, with the greatest negative ratios appearing within the high performance category.

The best performing funds by risk included Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund in the active core category, Australian Unity Platypus Australian Equities for high performance and Lakehouse Small Companies Fund for small caps.

There was a stronger relationship between returns and volatility among small cap funds, with those funds with higher beta tending to outperform.

The top performing fund, Lakehouse Small Companies Fund, experienced high levels of volatility during the three-year period, with a beta of 1.16. It experienced 11 months of negative returns during the three years to June 2020, with a minimum monthly return of -19.7% and a maximum monthly return of 25.8%.

Read more: Australian UnityBennelongLakehouseAlphinityGreencapeInvestors MutualRainmaker InformationAustralian EthicalBetaSharesFidelityHyperionPendalSpheriaVanEck
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Australian Unity investments GM to depart
Australian Unity profits plummet
Australian Ethical benefits from seismic cultural shift
VanEck to launch four new ETFs
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
Take your CAPE ratio with a grain of salt
Aussie small caps outperform
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Industry funds triumph July performance
Editor's Choice
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
KARREN VERGARA, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Two major superannuation funds are reviewing their remuneration structures as a result of COVID-19, which will potentially see many executive pay reduce, a public hearing found.
Super fund tops up Tribeca mandate
KANIKA SOOD
Jun Bei Liu's long/short Australian equities fund has won a $300 million top up from a superannuation fund, as it inches back towards its old size.
Investors welcome Rio resignations
ELIZA BAVIN
Chief executive of Rio Tinto, Jean-Sebastien Jacques, will step down following pressure from investors and indigenous leaders over the destruction of the Juukan Gorge in May.
CFS partnership to sustain advice industry
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Colonial First State has entered into a partnership with graduate coaching provider Striver in order to drive graduates into the financial advice industry.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
14
VIC Legislation Discussion Group 
SEP
14
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YaJFy74k