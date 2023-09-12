HESTA welcomes head of portfolio design

Dianne Sandoval will become the super fund's head of portfolio design, starting her new role in October.

Sandoval brings over 30 years of investment management experience to the role, having worked at financial institutions across the Middle East, the US, Europe, and Latin America.

Most recently, Sandoval served as head of markets, asset classes and portfolio strategy at the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia.

Prior to joining PIF, Sandoval spent more than 12 years in a range of senior positions at CalPERS.

She has also held positions at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and GE Capital.

In her new role, Sandoval will be responsible for leading the research and asset allocation processes to enhance the probability of achieving investment objectives, oversee the rebalancing and currency overlays, portfolio risk management, and evaluating portfolio performance.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said Sandoval's extensive experience and strategic insight will benefit HESTA's one million-plus members.

"Throughout her career, Dianne has played an important role in creating and implementing innovative investment strategies alongside robust policies and compliance measures that have helped achieve impressive results," Blakey said.

"With her deep knowledge, strategic thinking, and results-driven approach, Dianne is positioned as a trusted leader in the investment management industry, and we're delighted to welcome her expertise to the team."

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson added Sandoval's appointment reflects HESTA's commitment to excellence in investment management and further enhancing its innovative investment approach.

"Dianne's ability to align activities across investment teams to achieve objectives, actively allocate risk budgets, and drive ongoing evaluation and assessment of investment strategies to drive performance for our members will be invaluable," Sawtell-Rickson said.

Meanwhile, Sandoval said she's delighted to be joining HESTA..

"I look forward to supporting HESTA's deep commitment to diversity and inclusion in the industry and leveraging my experience and expertise to drive innovative investment strategies and deliver exceptional outcomes for HESTA's members," she said.

Last month, HESTA moved 10% of its portfolio in house.

Sawtell-Rickson said it was a significant achievement to have both the Australian equities and fixed interest and cash teams established and plans are underway to further scale the strategies over the next six to 12 months.

"Growth in our internal capability has been backed by significant investment in our systems and governance," she said.