HESTA snags Equip Super risk chief

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 5 AUG 2025   12:32PM

HESTA has named its new chief of risk, recruiting from Equip Super.

Natalie Alford will join HESTA as chief risk officer on November 3 after an eight-year tenure at Equip Super as chief risk officer.

At HESTA, Alford will support the group's risk ownership and management during a significant industry transformation, the superannuation fund said.

Alford brings more than 20 years' experience to the fold. Prior to Equip Super, Alford was stationed at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) for nearly a decade in various capacities, including manager of supervision and principal analyst.

The announcement follows a recent executive shuffle, which saw former chief risk officer Andrew Major moving into an advisory role working closely with the investment leaders and advising on the fund's investment strategy.

Commenting, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said Alford's experience will help the super fund to navigate the complex environment.

"Natalie brings deep industry knowledge and extensive experience leading risk functions that will be invaluable as we continue to manage key and emerging risks, fostering resilience, and guiding strategic decisions that enable the delivery of strong and sustainable outcomes for HESTA members," Blakey said.

"Her proven track record in delivering complex transformation projects and extensive regulatory experience make her a fantastic addition to the executive team as we navigate an increasingly complex environment."

Alford added: "I'm excited to join HESTA and contribute to its mission of helping members face the future with confidence."

"Robust risk management is crucial to ensuring the fund continues to deliver sustainable long-term results for its members and I look forward to driving this ongoing work."

