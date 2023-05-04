Newspaper icon
Insurance

HESTA revamps insurance offering

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023   12:48PM

HESTA has renewed its mandate with AIA Australia and, in doing so, made a raft of changes to its insurance offering.

HESTA notified members it has renewed its insurance arrangements with AIA, extending the relationship that's been in place since 2017.

As a result, effective July 1 the fund will roll out several changes to its group insurance offering.

Firstly, fees paid by some members will change, with HESTA saying it believes over 50% of those with standard cover - to be termed 'default cover - will see a reduction. This is because the way in which the fees are charged will change.

From July, the fees paid by members will be based on their actual age and the amount they pay each year will change on their birthday. Currently, fees for unitised cover is grouped in age bands.

HESTA will also introduce a new office-based occupation category, which replaces the currently 'Management' category. The new category has expanded eligibility criteria, it said.

To be eligible, members must meet one of two criteria. The first is dependent on them being in a white-collar role. Examples include business analyst, office manager, computer analyst and doctor. The second eligibility criteria requires them to meet a series of sub-criteria, including that they earn over $100,000 a year full-time; their duties are limited to professional or managerial tasks and 80% of them are done in an office setting; and they have either a degree necessary to their role, are a member of a professional or government body necessary to their role, and have 10 years' experience in senior management or executive roles.

"These changes help ensure that the cover continues to be sustainable, so we can continue to offer members access to a basic level of protection for the times they need it most..." HESTA said.

The fund is also introducing changes to several of its insurance terms and conditions, including removing the grandfathered 'totally disabled/total disablement' definition.

