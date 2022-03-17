HESTA pushes forward with internalisation

The $68 billion industry fund for health workers is pushing forward with an ambitious internalisation program.

The fund recently reached a key milestone, with its in-house Australian equities team now actively investing.

The Australian equities being managed in-house represent $300 million in member retirement savings, chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson told Financial Standard.

Plans to bring cash and fixed interest in-house are well underway, and HESTA confirmed it is targeting at least 15% of its portfolio being internally managed in the short-to-medium term.

HESTA will operate with a hybrid model of in-house investment management and external mandates going forward.

"Our external manager relationships have been built as partnerships for over 30 years, and they obviously are very important to us. We see them being very important to the future," chief executive Debby Blakey said.

Even in equities, Sawtell-Rickson confirmed the fund is unlikely to completely internalise management.

In some asset classes, she acknowledges HESTA may never achieve scale to in-house those investment functions.

"We have small investments in insurance-linked securities for example, we will never be at scale in that asset class. We also have investments in some venture capital in the US, that is a very specialised capability and very complicated - I suspect we will not internalise those capabilities in my horizon," Sawtell-Rickson said.

Internalising management means the fund can keep costs down, especially as a not-for-profit fund, as it limits the amount of fees it pays to fund managers which each take a profit margin.

However, bringing more asset classes in-house will require hiring investment professionals. In a competitive jobs market, not-for-profit super funds might not be able to offer the largest salaries in what is traditionally a well-paid field.

The Aussie equities team at HESTA is now finalised, with seven joining the team.

Steven Semczyszyn, formerly chief investment officer of JCP Investment Partners and a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan, was charged with developing the Aussie equities function as general manager, growth assets.

After 10 years at Vanguard, Stephen Howard joined as general manager, defensives with HESTA last year. And former AMP Life chief investment officer Jeff Brunton was appointed head of portfolio management.

"It is a competitive market. I think that's where having a really strong employee value proposition matters. I've been completely thrilled with the quality of talent and experience we've been able to attract to HESTA," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"If I look at each of them, and what attracted them to our business, it was really our purpose. These are great investors that have spent their employment working hard in these markets, they are senior people usually coming to a period in their lives where they actually want to make a difference. They've got children, they want to be part of driving sustainability, they want to be leading outcomes for people that matter."

Blakey agreed that the fund has been able to attract talent because of its purpose, not just by handing out large pay packets.

"It's wonderful to see, in the investment team, how much they appreciate when they have opportunities to meet members," Blakey said.

Sawtell-Rickson added: "We're never going to be the highest paying firm on the street, nor do we aspire to be."