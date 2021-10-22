NEWS
Superannuation

HESTA pushes for net zero legislation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   12:27PM

The federal government's refusal to commit to net zero by 2050 will lead to Australia losing a massive amount of green foreign investment, superannuation fund HESTA warned.

At a recent Investor Group on Climate Change event, HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey called on the government to act and legislate a net zero by 2050 target or else miss out on major investments from global capital markets that are keeping climate change risks at the forefront.

"Those countries and companies that set the right targets and clear strategies to achieve them will be at the front of the investment capital queue," Blakey said.

"In Australia we've been too long fixated on the cost of transition rather than the opportunities. Investment in renewable and clean electricity production will emerge as the largest investment opportunity overall."

A $64 billion super fund like HESTA has significant appetite to invest more in renewable infrastructure in Australia.

"As an early pioneer of investing in renewables and clean technologies, we've seen first-hand, the barriers to deploying long-term capital domestically. Over the past decade the lack of a clear road map has made it difficult for investors and companies to set long term transition strategies with confidence," she said.

In 2020, HESTA unveiled its Climate Change Transition Plan, which sets out how it will reduce carbon emissions in its portfolios by up to 33% by 2030 and eventually move to net zero by 2050.

To make this possible, Blakey told the event that the fund must actively engage with the companies it owns.

"Just 11 in the ASX 300 companies comprise 76% of emissions, and these companies are the focus of our engagement. Seven of these companies have already committed to net zero by 2050 and have set targets to reduce emissions over time," she said.

"We're seeing investors, and business, lead the way. If we're to cut emissions in time to save us from the worst of climate change, then it's time government and policy makers catch up."

The IGCC estimates that if Australia adopted the Paris Agreement's 2030 goals and committed to net zero, it could unlock $131 billion in additional investment and job opportunities over the course of this decade.

