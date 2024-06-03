Newspaper icon
Superannuation

HESTA pushes for expediated advice reforms

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 3 JUN 2024   12:36PM

HESTA has reported a "real shift" in how its members want to engage with their superannuation, leading it to urge the government to release tranche two of the Quality of Advice Review reforms.

The $89 billion industry fund noted a strong demand for digital tools for retirement planning.

HESTA reported that more than 300,000 of its nearly one million members, 80% of whom are women, have used digital tools to engage with their super.

Nearly 100,000 have used the fund's new app since its launch in July last year, while 200,000 have used online digital tool Future Planner, which helps members see how actions like increasing contributions, adjusting investment options, or changing retirement dates, might affect their retirement outcomes.

Also, almost half of the members using Future Planner request further in-person advice.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the fund's members, who are often shift workers and balancing busy lives, want 24/7 access to support in the palm of their hand.

"We're seeing members really build their confidence," she said.

"Like their retirement savings, confidence compounds, leading to more positive actions as members are encouraged by the progress they're making towards a better long-term financial future."

However, Blakey added that the industry needs a mindset shift to help women better navigate the retirement landscape.

"We know women will have a different experience of retirement," she said.

"They're going to live longer and have broken work patterns, and our research shows that one-in-four of our members will finish work earlier than expected for various reasons.

"So, it starts with listening to women and understanding their retirement needs."

Blakey said that digital technologies can help start the conversation.

"So often, women who access trusted financial expertise discover they have more choices than they thought and can make a real difference to their financial position," she said.

So, HESTA has urged the government to prioritise the release of tranche two of the Quality of Advice Review reforms for consultation as soon as possible.

"We believe these proposed reforms can better support super funds like HESTA to provide more holistic financial advice, which considers a couple's Age Pension eligibility and financial position, including assets held outside of super," Blakey said.

"Our members often need advice tailored to their needs as they have smaller account balances and typically work in lower-paid industries. These reforms can provide better access to the benefits of financial expertise and support, potentially improving retirement outcomes at scale."

