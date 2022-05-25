Newspaper icon
HESTA opposes AGL demerger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAY 2022   12:44PM

The industry fund will not back the proposed demerger, saying it will not adequately support decarbonisation efforts and therefore wouldn't serve its members' best interests.

HESTA said it has engaged with AGL and decided to vote against the demerger.

"After reviewing the plan, we remain unconvinced that the overall demerger plan would sufficiently accelerate decarbonisation to meet Paris-aligned targets, nor manage the risk of stranded assets," HESTA said.

It said a stand-alone company owning AGL's coal-fired power plants risks making it more difficult for the nation to transition to a low-carbon future.

"We believe this company would struggle to make the transition out of coal successfully were power prices to fall or the transition further accelerated to limit the worst impacts of climate change," HESTA said.

"The proposed company would remain a potential takeover target, with the risk of private owners seeking to extend the life of emission-intensive assets."

It said AGL has also failed to adequately detail how impacted communities would be supported; "An equitable transition is a vital underpinning of the company's long-term social licence to operate and would directly impact our members who deliver vital services in these communities."

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the fund is considering whether companies are suitably managing risks to enable long-term value creation this AGM season.

"The events at AGL represent a watershed in active ownership in this country. Shareholders are pushing for greater action on climate change and a more rapid transition that aims to enhance the company's ability to create long-term, sustainable value," she said.

"AGL is one of Australia's biggest emitters, with their emissions effectively flowing right through our portfolio. If AGL commits to Paris-aligned emission reduction targets this will have a hugely positive impact on Australia's pathway to net zero, lowering the overall systemic risk exposure of our members' investments."

She added that the fund cannot "simply divest away from the risk of Australia being slow to transition to a low-carbon future".

"Responsible investors have a responsibility to their members to go to where the biggest emissions are and as owners try and first change the behaviour of these companies," Blakey said.

The demerger would see the creation of AGL Australia and AGL Energy. It requires shareholder approval at its AGM on June 15. If approved, AGL would look to make it effective from June 30.

Read more: HESTAAGL AustraliaDebby BlakeyAGL Energy
