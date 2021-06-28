NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

HESTA nabs Hostplus executive

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   11:28AM

The head of ESG at $61 billion industry fund Hostplus has jumped to HESTA.

Kim Farrant will join HESTA, the $60 billion industry fund for healthcare workers, as general manager responsible investment on July 12.

Farrant will report to the fund's head of impact, Mary Delahunty.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said Farrant's appointment to the team should bolster HESTA's responsible investing capabilities and reputation.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"HESTA has pioneered an award-winning impact investment program and responsible investment framework that contribute positively to global sustainable development goals while delivering strong long-term financial returns for members," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Kim's wealth of expertise across environmental, social and corporate governance will support HESTA to continue its important work."

Farrant has been at Hostplus for 18 months. Prior to that, she was a portfolio manager in responsible investments at VicSuper for two and a half years.

Recently, HESTA worked on a campaign to engage with mining company Rio Tinto - which the fund is a shareholder in - following the Juukan Gorge destruction. The fund's engagement work aimed to see the company improve its conduct and agreements with traditional owners.

"Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves and the AMP sexual harassment scandal highlight the need for investors to manage environmental, social and governance issues appropriately to protect and enhance long-term value for super fund members," Farrant said.

"HESTA has been a leader in responsible investing for many years and I'm looking forward to continuing this work, which will make a real difference to members' financial futures."

The fund is likely to have more work to do engaging with Rio Tinto, given that last week the mining giant was accused by the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) of disposing of artefacts and cultural materials without any consultation with traditional owners. The revelations came to light in a submission to the federal enquiry into the destruction of Juukan Gorge.

Read more: HESTAHostplusJuukan GorgeRio TintoESGKim FarrantMary DelahuntySonya Sawtell-RicksonVicSuperWintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation of
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA managers improve on gender diversity
Super leaders recognised
Industry split on paid vaccine leave
HESTA awards mandate
Industry funds flag $77bn merger
Hostplus, Intrust merger now official
Rest appoints head of operations
Mergers push member positivity
Aware Super awards $30bn mandate
PRI chief executive resigns

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.