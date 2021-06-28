HESTA nabs Hostplus executive

The head of ESG at $61 billion industry fund Hostplus has jumped to HESTA.

Kim Farrant will join HESTA, the $60 billion industry fund for healthcare workers, as general manager responsible investment on July 12.

Farrant will report to the fund's head of impact, Mary Delahunty.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said Farrant's appointment to the team should bolster HESTA's responsible investing capabilities and reputation.

"HESTA has pioneered an award-winning impact investment program and responsible investment framework that contribute positively to global sustainable development goals while delivering strong long-term financial returns for members," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Kim's wealth of expertise across environmental, social and corporate governance will support HESTA to continue its important work."

Farrant has been at Hostplus for 18 months. Prior to that, she was a portfolio manager in responsible investments at VicSuper for two and a half years.

Recently, HESTA worked on a campaign to engage with mining company Rio Tinto - which the fund is a shareholder in - following the Juukan Gorge destruction. The fund's engagement work aimed to see the company improve its conduct and agreements with traditional owners.

"Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge caves and the AMP sexual harassment scandal highlight the need for investors to manage environmental, social and governance issues appropriately to protect and enhance long-term value for super fund members," Farrant said.

"HESTA has been a leader in responsible investing for many years and I'm looking forward to continuing this work, which will make a real difference to members' financial futures."

The fund is likely to have more work to do engaging with Rio Tinto, given that last week the mining giant was accused by the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) of disposing of artefacts and cultural materials without any consultation with traditional owners. The revelations came to light in a submission to the federal enquiry into the destruction of Juukan Gorge.