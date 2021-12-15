HESTA launches Future Planner tool

HESTA has launched a digital tool to improve the accessibility of financial advice to its members, many of whom may experience barriers accessing conventional services provided by the broader industry.

Since going live eight weeks ago, more than 60,000 members have accessed the service, tagged "Future Planner", which HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said is helping address a large unmet need in Australia for more personalised financial support.

"Future Planner aims to bridge the gap between high-cost financial advice that often exceeds the needs of many people and do-it-yourself online advice that's often not personalised and isn't designed to build confidence," Blakey said.

"We started by asking our members and they told us they wanted support with long-term planning.

"Future Planner helps our members build confidence in their financial future by supporting them to take successive small but powerful steps that builds their confidence that they're on track for a great retirement."

The platform was co-designed with members, who said they wanted support that could help alleviate anxiety surrounding superannuation and retirement, while building confidence to make long-term financial decisions.

Designed to motivate and empower members, Future Planner allows them to experiment, plan and take action to improve their financial future.

"We know from supporting our members for more than three decades that financial wellbeing is about much more than just the dollars in their super accounts," Blakey said.

"It's also about the peace of mind that comes from understanding you're prepared for the future.

"It's about feeling empowered that you're going to make the most out of your super and knowing that you have trusted, expert support you can turn to."

More than 80% of HESTA members are women and research indicates that women are less likely to experience financial hardship in retirement if they have access to help and guidance early on in their lives.

HESTA chief advice officer Josh Parisotto said many Australians believe they can't afford financial advice and find the prospect of planning for their retirement daunting.

"It's a common misconception that financial advice is reserved only for the wealthy but that simply isn't true, everyone can benefit from some help or advice," he said..

"We want to remove these barriers."

The tool includes a substantial library, providing articles across a range of topics and expert tips to educate and help members see how they could change their retirement outcomes.

To bring Future Planner to life, HESTA leveraged existing digital technology architecture and led innovative collaboration across its partner network.

Long-time partner, strategic design and innovation company AKQA and advice software technology experts Iress were involved.