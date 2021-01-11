HESTA hires from Frontier

The $56 billion superannuation fund has hired Frontier's head of alternatives and derivatives.

Michael Sommers has been appointed HESTA's general manager portfolio construction and risk and will join its investment leadership structure.

Sommers reports to HESTA's head of portfolio design Stephanie Weston, who joined in June 2020.

He spent seven years at Frontier, leading a team covering research and specialist advice to clients on derivative strategies, alternative investments, risk management and portfolio construction.

Prior to this, he was an executive director at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), overseeing the market risk management of all London trading desks as well as the global FX options desk.

He has also held also senior market and credit risk roles at HBOS Treasury and Lloyds.

"Strengthening our portfolio construction and risk management is key to our overall investment strategy that aims to continue delivering competitive, long-term investment performance for our 870,000-plus members," HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said.

"With over 20 years' experience in financial services, Michael has a proven track record in portfolio construction, derivative and alternatives strategies and risk management that will complement the skills and capabilities of our existing Investment team talent. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

The fund last year said it would internalise some asset management. It will start with Australian equities this year, followed by cash and fixed interest in 2021.