HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

HESTA generates 9.59% investment returnBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023 12:11PM
HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.
The balanced growth investment option, which most of the industry fund's one million members are invested in, was buoyed by strong equity market performance, bolstered by solid corporate profits and a sharp rebound in technology stocks.
Despite these gains, interest rate sensitive assets such as bonds, property, and infrastructure struggled, encumbered by rate rises from central banks combatting persistently high inflation.
HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said while the fund expected periods of market volatility, it was well-placed to respond to challenging conditions.
"Our balanced growth option is where most of our members are invested, and it's designed to take advantage of changing market dynamics to deliver strong long-term investment performance," Sawtell-Rickson said.
HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the strong long-term performance of the fund's default option was pleasing. The balanced growth investment option, she highlighted, has been yielding a return of 8.02% per annum over the last decade, to 30 June 2023.
"This speaks to HESTA's investment acumen and our unwavering focus on generating long-term performance to support our members' financial future," Blakey said.
"Importantly, our diversified investment strategy and robust risk management continue to contribute to strong long-term performance that's top tier when ranked against our peers."
Of the industry funds that have reported results thus far, Australian Retirement Trust takes the lead with a 10% return, while Cbus and AustralianSuper trail with 8.95% and 8.22% respectively.
To put the investments in perspective, Rainmaker Information forecasts MySuper products to report an average return of about 9% for FY23.
Even with a challenging investment climate, HESTA is adamant on maintaining strong returns.
"Looking ahead, our focus remains on agility so we can respond to a range of market conditions that may emerge," Sawtell-Rickson said.
"We will continue to invest responsibly, actively, and maintain a patient, long-term approach designed to provide the best possible outcomes for our members' retirement savings and help them face the future confidently."
Aside from the balanced growth option, HESTA's diversified investment options have also demonstrated "solid performance".
The high growth investment option achieved a return of 12.58%, while the indexed balanced growth and sustainable growth options made returns of 12.47% and 9.94% respectively.
Meanwhile, pertaining to retiree members of HESTA, the default income stream balanced growth option posted an 11.79% return.
