Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023   12:11PM

HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.

The balanced growth investment option, which most of the industry fund's one million members are invested in, was buoyed by strong equity market performance, bolstered by solid corporate profits and a sharp rebound in technology stocks.

Despite these gains, interest rate sensitive assets such as bonds, property, and infrastructure struggled, encumbered by rate rises from central banks combatting persistently high inflation.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said while the fund expected periods of market volatility, it was well-placed to respond to challenging conditions. ​​

"Our balanced growth option is where most of our members are invested, and it's designed to take advantage of changing market dynamics to deliver strong long-term investment performance," Sawtell-Rickson said.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the strong long-term performance of the fund's default option was pleasing. The balanced growth investment option, she highlighted, has been yielding a return of 8.02% per annum over the last decade, to 30 June 2023.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"This speaks to HESTA's investment acumen and our unwavering focus on generating long-term performance to support our members' financial future," Blakey said.

"Importantly, our diversified investment strategy and robust risk management continue to contribute to strong long-term performance that's top tier when ranked against our peers."

Of the industry funds that have reported results thus far, Australian Retirement Trust takes the lead with a 10% return, while Cbus and AustralianSuper trail with 8.95% and 8.22% respectively.

To put the investments in perspective, Rainmaker Information forecasts MySuper products to report an average return of about 9% for FY23.

Even with a challenging investment climate, HESTA is adamant on maintaining strong returns.

"Looking ahead, our focus remains on agility so we can respond to a range of market conditions that may emerge," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"We will continue to invest responsibly, actively, and maintain a patient, long-term approach designed to provide the best possible outcomes for our members' retirement savings and help them face the future confidently."

Aside from the balanced growth option, HESTA's diversified investment options have also demonstrated "solid performance".

The high growth investment option achieved a return of 12.58%, while the indexed balanced growth and sustainable growth options made returns of 12.47% and 9.94% respectively.

Meanwhile, pertaining to retiree members of HESTA, the default income stream balanced growth option posted an 11.79% return.

Read more: InvestmentHESTASonya Sawtell-RicksonDebby BlakeyAustralian Retirement TrustAustralianSuperCbusSuperannuationRainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23
AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer
Rest bolsters impact portfolio with private equity investment
BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery
Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams
Hostplus closes infrastructure, property options
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
HESTA dumps Link as administrator
Senate report labels PwC breach calculated, deliberate
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

Editor's Choice

Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
Insights from APRA expose a lack of compliance with cybersecurity obligations is leaving hundreds of institutions open to financial crime.

HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:11PM
HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.

iPartners launches property credit fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:01PM
The alternatives fund manager has launched a strategy to wholesale investors that targets secured real estate loans located in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.