HESTA endorses super splitting initiative

HESTA is recommending super funds adopt a new process to make the splitting of assets easier following the results of a successful pilot program.

HESTA is the first Australian super fund to adopt the Simpler Super Splitting initiative, which uses a simple, plain language form for court orders that can be used across the super and legal sectors and by the courts.

From 1 April 2022, parties to family law proceedings can apply to the courts for information from the Australian Taxation Office about their former partner's super.

Together with Women's Legal Service Victoria, Link Group and Australian Family Lawyers, HESTA trialled the court-endorsed orders and simplified process in a live super splitting case involving two HESTA members, and saw significant reductions in time delays and legal costs.

The time to process a super split, which has previously been lengthy, reduced significantly, with time for super trustees to approve draft orders also significantly reduced, HESTA said.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said a streamlined industry process for splitting super assets would remove complexity and speed up processing times, reducing stress for super fund members at a difficult time in their lives - but more super funds need to get on board.

"Dividing super assets to date has been an unnecessarily long and complex process, often requiring expensive legal advice that can unfortunately result in many women, especially those from low-income households or who are experiencing disadvantage, walking away from their fair share of super assets," Blakey said.

"Given super is often the largest or only asset in the relationship for low-income families, it means many women are potentially losing their only income in retirement beyond the Age Pension."

Commenting on the initiative, AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said: "Simplifying the process of splitting superannuation through family law settlements will benefit all parties by making the process far more efficient, fair and cost-effective.

"A number of AIST members are in the process of adopting the new templates and we encourage all funds to do so."