HESTA defines perfect merger partner

For any super funds eyeing the $64 billion industry fund as a potential merger partner, its chief investment officer has outlined the criteria they'd have to meet.

Sonia Sawtell-Rickson appeared in a session at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference and was asked who HESTA would merge with.

Instead of naming a specific super fund, Sawtell-Rickson said it was more about the type of fund HESTA would want to merge with.

"We would want to merge with funds that are purpose driven like we are and that are really focused on delivering dignity for our members in retirement. We would want to merge with funds that are committed to responsible investment and have the same beliefs as us," she said.

Getting a little more specific, Sawtell-Rickson went on to say that HESTA would want to merge with a fund from the health and community services sector.

"Ideally picking a fund from healthcare, from education, people in caring professions and people who care about the world," she said.

"Maybe the last thing I'd say is ideally we'd merged with funds where we both bring some great synergies to the table so ultimately, we can really demonstrate that strong financial benefit for both them and us."

Sawtell-Rickson went on to talk about HESTA's path of internalising its investment team. The fund has made a raft of appointments in recent months to bring this plan to life.

Jeff Brunton joined as head of portfolio management, Kim Farrant as general manager responsible investment and Stephen Howard as general manager, defensives.

Chris Lye also joined as investment manager - Australian equities and liquid alternatives. Stephanie Watson joined the fund in 2020 as head of portfolio design and Steven Semczyszyn joined to lead the internal Aussie equities team.

Sawtell Rickson said the obvious benefits of internalisation are the benefits of lower fees but said it also goes beyond that.

"It's really about all that additional intellectual insight, data insights and in corporate engagement opportunities that we get when we have internal capability," she said.

"That's been a really exciting step for us. It's been interesting for our board and our investment committee as the key focus has been on making sure that as we do this transition and as we build an investment team that we do it whilst maintaining HESTA's purpose-driven culture."

The fund hasn't set a specific percentage of the portfolio that will be internally managed but has set a target of 15% to 20% by the end of the first of two "horizons" in its transition plan.

