Executive Appointments

HESTA chief joins ICGN board

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 SEP 2021   11:35AM

The International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) appointed HESTA's chief executive to its board.

HESTA's Debby Blakey has joined as a director and Australia's sole representative on the board.

Also appointed, CalPERS board of administration Henry Jones has been named as chair.

ICGN is an institutional investor-led organisation that focuses on the advancement of good governance. Its membership responsible for assets under management of more than $79 trillion.

Both Blakey and Jones join directors Seiji Kawazoe, a senior stewardship office at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management in Tokyo and Luz Rodriguez, a corporate governance professional at the Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association.

"ICGN's mission is absolutely critical to ensure that companies and investors alike act with a shared responsibility for improving the sustainability of our global markets and economies, Blakey said.

"HESTA is committed to the principles of active ownership and responsible investing, and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the work of ICGN on a global scale."

Jones also added that he is honoured to be elected as chair of ICGN.

"ICGN is the rare entity that unites institutional investors, stakeholders, and corporations to develop strategies on issues ranging from responsive and responsible corporate governance to global economic concerns including the societal impacts of investment policies," he said.

"I look forward to working with the board to leverage our collective networks toward the continued evolution of sound and sustainable policies and principles for international investing."

Read more: HESTAInternational Corporate Governance NetworkDebby BlakeyHenry Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

