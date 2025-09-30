HESTA changes investment fees

HESTA has reduced investment fees across its ready-made investment options in the last financial year and announced a lower minimum balance for accessing Income Stream products.

The investment fee reductions were across HESTA's top four ready-made super investment options, by funds under management.

The default MySuper Balanced Growth option saw investment fees reduce from 0.62% to 0.58%.

Members in the Conservative option benefited from a reduction from 0.42% to 0.40%, while Sustainable Growth investment fees decreased from 0.83% to 0.75%, and investment fees in the High Growth option fell from 0.78% to 0.72%.

However, fees were higher across most Your Choice options. Cash and term deposits saw a rise from 0.02% to 0.03%, diversified bonds rose from 0.29% to 0.32%, and Australian shares rose from 0.22% to 0.23%.

Property and infrastructure saw fees remain the same at 0.94%, and international shares saw a reduction from 0.35% to 0.29%.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the changes reflected the fund's commitment to delivering value while maintaining strong investment performance for members.

"The fee reductions across our ready-made options demonstrate our commitment to optimising member outcomes while maintaining strong investment performance," Blakey said.

"We're focused on ensuring our members receive maximum value from their retirement savings."

HESTA also announced it is reducing the minimum balance required to start an Income Stream from $50,000 to $10,000, effective September 30.

"This reduction in minimum balance will open up access to Income Stream products for more members, providing them with tax-free investment returns and the HESTA Retirement Reward, if eligible," Blakey said.

"It's about adapting to the realities of modern retirement and providing members with the tools they need to improve their retirement outcomes."