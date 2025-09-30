Newspaper icon
HESTA changes investment fees

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 30 SEP 2025   11:57AM

HESTA has reduced investment fees across its ready-made investment options in the last financial year and announced a lower minimum balance for accessing Income Stream products.

The investment fee reductions were across HESTA's top four ready-made super investment options, by funds under management.

The default MySuper Balanced Growth option saw investment fees reduce from 0.62% to 0.58%.

Members in the Conservative option benefited from a reduction from 0.42% to 0.40%, while Sustainable Growth investment fees decreased from 0.83% to 0.75%, and investment fees in the High Growth option fell from 0.78% to 0.72%.

However, fees were higher across most Your Choice options. Cash and term deposits saw a rise from 0.02% to 0.03%, diversified bonds rose from 0.29% to 0.32%, and Australian shares rose from 0.22% to 0.23%.

Property and infrastructure saw fees remain the same at 0.94%, and international shares saw a reduction from 0.35% to 0.29%.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the changes reflected the fund's commitment to delivering value while maintaining strong investment performance for members.

"The fee reductions across our ready-made options demonstrate our commitment to optimising member outcomes while maintaining strong investment performance," Blakey said.

"We're focused on ensuring our members receive maximum value from their retirement savings."

HESTA also announced it is reducing the minimum balance required to start an Income Stream from $50,000 to $10,000, effective September 30.

"This reduction in minimum balance will open up access to Income Stream products for more members, providing them with tax-free investment returns and the HESTA Retirement Reward, if eligible," Blakey said.

"It's about adapting to the realities of modern retirement and providing members with the tools they need to improve their retirement outcomes."

Editor's Choice

3500 advisers at risk as deadline looms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
ASIC is urgently calling on financial advisers to review the accuracy of their Financial Adviser Register profile if they intend to continue providing advice into 2026 and beyond.

Aware Super, Goodman Group launch US logistics platform

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:57AM
Aware Super is establishing a US logistics platform through a $2 billion partnership with Goodman Group.

Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
The super fund had been attempting to move control of the fund from Lendlease to Mirvac.

Centuria Bass names new chief executive

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:46PM
Centuria Bass has appointed David Giffin as chief executive, with Yehuda Gottlieb taking the deputy chief executive role.

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
