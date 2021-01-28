HESTA awards tech mandate

The $56 billion industry fund has appointed a cloud investment platform to support its in-house portfolio management.

The super fund selected SimCorp's Dimension as a Service to consolidate its investment data into one central location including business intelligence and a data warehouse.

In addition, the cloud investment platform will benefit HESTA adopted a total-portfolio approach by delivering multi-asset coverage for the internal management of its Australian equities this year and cash and fixed interest in 2021.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the decision to internalise a portion of investment management sparked the need to find a partner who could support scale.

"Our technology investment marks another significant step forward in the implementation of our investment strategy, which supports us to continue delivering strong, competitive long-term returns for members at the lowest achievable cost and risk exposure," she said.

As a part of the SimCorp Dimension as a Service, HESTA will have access to the Investment Book of Record which will allow the investment team to see both internally and externally managed investments, to enhance risk management and asset allocation decisions.

SimCorp senior vice president and managing director Oliver Johnson said he has seen many asset-owners in Australia move to internal investment management.

"Having supported some of the world's largest pension funds, both in the region and globally, we are confident that the scope of our partnership, including vital front office delivery, together with a cloud infrastructure and managed services, will provide HESTA with a consolidated and complete offer to reinforce its investment operations and successfully deliver on its long-term business goals," he said.

The latest development follows the appointment of Michael Sommers as general manager portfolio construction and risk earlier this month to bolster its internal portfolio management talent.