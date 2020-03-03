HESTA appoints GM, internalises investments

The $57 billion industry superannuation fund has announced a shakeup to its investment leadership, announcing plans to internalise the management of several asset classes.

Steven Semczyszyn will lead development of an internalised Australian equities function at HESTA to be implemented by 2021 in his new general manager - growth role.

Semczyszyn was formerly chief investment officer for boutique equity fund manager JCP Investment Partners, overseeing assets of up to $11.5 billion across Australian equities mandates.

HESTA will also be internalising cash and fixed interest asset classes, chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said that program will be implemented in 2022.

"These changes mark the start of an exciting new chapter for our investment team," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Our forward strategy embraces a hybrid model - combining internal management alongside the best external asset management partners the world has to offer - to manage a growing and significant pool of assets."

She added that the changes are designed to drive cost efficiencies and achieve long-term investment performance for members.

HESTA is recruiting for head of portfolio management and head of portfolio design roles as part of the internalisation plans. Both roles will report directly to Sawtell-Rickson.

The head of portfolio design will focus on the top down aspects of the portfolio, including portfolio construction and risk analysis, economic and market research, and strategic tilting.

The head of portfolio management will lead internal and implemented teams across growth, unlisted and defensive market segments.

"These roles will have pivotal leadership responsibilities, helping deliver the overall investment program and portfolio strategy, and will enhance an innovative, leading investment team with strong plans for growth in capability and capacity," Sawtell-Rickson said.

HESTA is also seeking to add to its new portfolio design team, currently recruiting for a general manager - strategic tilting who will be responsible for managing dynamic asset allocation, rebalancing and overlay processes.

They will also work closely with the investment execution team to manage and minimise execution risks while ensuring portfolios are responsive to market conditions and opportunities.