HESTA appoints board director

The industry superannuation fund has added a new director to its board, as former Ramsay Health Care chief executive Daniel Sims retires.

Alan Morrison was appointed to HESTA's trustee board of directors this month. He will also sit on the audit and risk committees.

Morrison represents the Australian Private Hospitals Association, where he is currently a director and treasurer.

Morrison has had a 16-year-long career in the health sector, including as the chief executive of sportsmed hospital and orthopaedics. He was a chartered accountant and worked with KPMG for over 10 years in UK and Australia.

Daniel Sims was the chief executive of Ramsay Health Care's Australian operations.

He joined HESTA's board in January 2016 as a nominee of Australian Private Hospitals Association.

HESTA's board is chaired by Nicola Roxon, a former minister for health and ageing, and the first woman in Australia to be appointed Attorney-General.