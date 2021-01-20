HESTA announces award finalists

The finalists are recognised for achievements in sustainability, gender equity, health and diversity and inclusion initiatives, health literacy sessions for culturally and linguistically diverse communities and a free online career support program for women in need.

The finalists include Ishar Multicultural Women's Health Services, Bendigo Health Facilities Management Team and Jodie Bergsma from Dress for Success Sydney, amongst others.

"Our health and community services professionals care about the future of our society, economy and planet and do incredible things every day to make the world a better place," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"These finalists are improving social and financial outcomes for women, preventing a phenomenal amount of waste from going to landfill and going above and beyond to improve health and wellbeing of people experiencing disadvantage."

A judging panel will select the winners of the three categories - Team Innovation, Outstanding Organisation and Individual Distinction. Each winner will take home $10,000 to help them continue their efforts.

The awards are inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Blakey said the fund has chosen seven goals to drive HESTA's decision making.

"HESTA is committed to making the world a better place for our members to live, work and retire into and we are proud to have been the first major Australian super fund to commit to a total portfolio 'net zero by 2050' emissions target," she said.

"The HESTA Impact Awards tie together the work we do in pursuit of our chosen SDGs through our advocacy, responsible investment and thoughtful stewardship of our members' savings."

The winners will be announced on February 24.