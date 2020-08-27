HESTA advocates for change post Rio blast

The $52 billion industry fund for health employees has outlined its investor expectations for mining and energy companies and how they engage with Indigenous communities and heritage sites after the destruction of the Juukan Gorge Caves by Rio Tinto.

HESTA released a statement on working with Indigenous communities and has written to 14 Australian mining and energy companies on how to manage risks associated with Indigenous heritage protection issues.

As a result HESTA is establishing a direct engagement program to understand how companies have assessed risks to Indigenous communities and how it aligns to public statements.

The results of the program will be used to inform how the fund can enact change through shareholder resolutions or proxy voting.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "We are committed to engaging with companies to understand how they are managing these issues, and we will consider using our voting rights where we identify the need for improved practices and disclosure."

"Global investors like HESTA are concerned that engagement with Traditional Owners is well managed wherever companies operate. Through this statement we also hope to encourage collective investor action to amplify the positive impact we can have here in Australia and internationally."

Blakey said Rio Tinto's destruction of significant cultural sites at Juukan Gorge not only destroyed priceless heritage but shareholders bore the costs and this sort of risk needs to be managed.

"What occurred with Rio is a wake-up call for all investors. It has caused us to review how we are assessing company performance in this area and how we can more effectively advocate for legislative and regulatory change," she said.

HESTA based its statement on the principle that Indigenous people own and determine the value of their tangible and intangible heritage and determine who has access to it.

"Investors expect companies to think strategically about future opportunities and risks that may impact their businesses. Likewise, they should also be thinking about how changing societal expectations may impact their decisions around heritage and community engagement," Blakey said.