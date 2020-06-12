NEWS
Executive Appointments
HESTA adds to operations team
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   12:27PM

HESTA has appointed a former Morgan Stanley vice president, set to develop the industry super fund's investment data capabilities.

Feroz Jordan has nabbed the role as general manager of investment data and systems in HESTA's operations team, effective June 15.

Jordan is set to work closely with the super fund's investment management team to oversee the design and implementation of a data framework and investment operating platform.

HESTA chief operating officer Stephen Reilly said Jordan would bring a wealth of experience to the super fund.

"Robust technology and data systems underpin HESTA's continued focus on delivering strong, long-term investment performance for our members," Reilly said.

"Feroz has deep knowledge of superannuation products and experience in delivering strategic information technology projects for the financial services sector.

"I'm delighted to welcome him to the team as we continue to strengthen our investment execution capability."

Data-led decision making and innovation in technology are key foundations of the industry super fund, Reilly said.

"It's critical we continue to invest in developing strong data-oriented frameworks to support our Investment team with real-time insights that will enhance their ability to deliver strong, long-term returns for members," he said.

Previously, Jordan served as a senior director and head of product and technology at financial service SaaS provider DST Systems. Prior to this, he worked at Morgan Stanley in London as a vice president, where he was responsible for the delivery of several large private wealth technology projects. He has also worked previously with travel IT company Amadeus, Your Utilities, and Air New Zealand.

Jordan said he was thrilled to contribute to developing new data capabilities for HESTA members.

"I'm looking forward to joining HESTA at such an exciting time as the fund continues developing its investment operations architecture to ensure we're well-positioned to continue making a real difference to the financial future of every member," he said.

