NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Helping everyone helps women
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:30PM

New research from UTS Business School has highlighted successful changes businesses have made to increase the participation and advancement of women.

The report focussed on industry archetypes where women do not progress through the talent pipeline.

Low entry industries where there are a small proportion of women in entry-level positions was one archetype, these industries include information technology and the automotive industry.

Middle barrier industries were identified with healthcare and logistics as examples. These industries face an issue women dropping off at middle management compared to entry level.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Financial services fell into the third category, identified as an industry with a glass ceiling meaning that few women are represented in leadership roles.

"We know that companies are setting targets for diversity, but this research looks at the practical means of actually hitting those targets; initiatives that can be easily implemented and make a difference," said report co-author Alice Klettner.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"These are programs that demonstrate real traction in creating greater gender balance and improving the position of women in the workplace, leading to more productive and dynamic businesses," she says.

One example from financial services highlighted in the report was Aviva.

Aviva developed an equal parental leave policy offering up to one year of leave in the UK, with 26 weeks at full basic pay for each parent employed by the company.

All employees were eligible for the parental leave, with no eligibility criteria relating to service length or earnings thresholds.

Parents who adopted or used a surrogate were still eligible for the policy.

New fathers at Aviva UK have taken an average of 21 weeks' paternity leave since the policy was introduced, compared to two weeks in the previous year.

The average number of paternity days taken by men at Aviva UK has increased by more than 14 times since the policy was introduced.

Two weeks is the standard entitlement offered to new dads in the UK. Once Aviva introduced its equal parental leave policy, 95% of new fathers took more than two weeks off.

The report's authors noted that motherhood typically brings a wage penalty and reduces workplace equality.

"These issues are not just a problem for women, they are a problem for society and the economy, which is less productive and less integrated as a result," said report co-author Thomas Clarke from UTS Business School.

"The statistics are irrefutable; the latest McKinsey reports demonstrate that the global economy is losing $25 trillion in productivity as a result of discrimination against women in the labour market. That is a quarter increase, if we overcame this problem, in global productivity."

Read more: AvivaUTS Business SchoolAlice Klettner
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac appoints new chair
Compensation experts boost chief executive pay
New degree tackles adviser education standards
Aviva chief executive exits
Instos partner with Canadian government
LaSalle acquires Aviva real estate business
Is climate change a risk to retirement savings?
BetaShares expands in Queensland
Property investment manager broadens regional presence
Suncorp appoints non-executive director
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Xt70vVm7