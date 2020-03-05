Helping everyone helps women

New research from UTS Business School has highlighted successful changes businesses have made to increase the participation and advancement of women.

The report focussed on industry archetypes where women do not progress through the talent pipeline.

Low entry industries where there are a small proportion of women in entry-level positions was one archetype, these industries include information technology and the automotive industry.

Middle barrier industries were identified with healthcare and logistics as examples. These industries face an issue women dropping off at middle management compared to entry level.

Financial services fell into the third category, identified as an industry with a glass ceiling meaning that few women are represented in leadership roles.

"We know that companies are setting targets for diversity, but this research looks at the practical means of actually hitting those targets; initiatives that can be easily implemented and make a difference," said report co-author Alice Klettner.

"These are programs that demonstrate real traction in creating greater gender balance and improving the position of women in the workplace, leading to more productive and dynamic businesses," she says.

One example from financial services highlighted in the report was Aviva.

Aviva developed an equal parental leave policy offering up to one year of leave in the UK, with 26 weeks at full basic pay for each parent employed by the company.

All employees were eligible for the parental leave, with no eligibility criteria relating to service length or earnings thresholds.

Parents who adopted or used a surrogate were still eligible for the policy.

New fathers at Aviva UK have taken an average of 21 weeks' paternity leave since the policy was introduced, compared to two weeks in the previous year.

The average number of paternity days taken by men at Aviva UK has increased by more than 14 times since the policy was introduced.

Two weeks is the standard entitlement offered to new dads in the UK. Once Aviva introduced its equal parental leave policy, 95% of new fathers took more than two weeks off.

The report's authors noted that motherhood typically brings a wage penalty and reduces workplace equality.

"These issues are not just a problem for women, they are a problem for society and the economy, which is less productive and less integrated as a result," said report co-author Thomas Clarke from UTS Business School.

"The statistics are irrefutable; the latest McKinsey reports demonstrate that the global economy is losing $25 trillion in productivity as a result of discrimination against women in the labour market. That is a quarter increase, if we overcame this problem, in global productivity."