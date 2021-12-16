Hejaz hires three senior leaders

Hejaz Financial Services made three senior appointments in a bid to become Australia's first licensed Islamic bank.

Michael Trist assumed the general manager of sales and distribution; Andrew Oey is the new head of lending, while Samrah Sahi took on the head of customer service role.

Trist worked in senior business development management roles at AMP, MLC, IOOF, VicSuper, and Suncorp. He was most recently an executive vice president at property fund manager Dark Horse.

Oey, who hailed from Bank of Melbourne and Bankwest, is now responsible for driving growth, developing new relationships and sourcing referral partners through the Hejaz dealer group network.

Sahi's wealth management experience includes working in senior roles such as client experience and relationship management at FNZ Group, Sunsuper, Commonwealth Bank, and Innovation Group Australia.

About 1.2 million Muslims in Australia want to save, invest and buy houses just like other Aussies, Hejaz chief executive and founder Hakan Ozyon said.

Hejaz's ambition is to provide a full range of services to help them achieve their financial ambitions in a way that doesn't compromise their beliefs, he said.

Hejaz chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said: "Hejaz is on a mission to ensure that Muslims don't have to compromise their values in order to access best-in-class financial products."