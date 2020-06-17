NEWS
Investment
Hedge funds in the green in May
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JUN 2020   12:28PM

Global hedge funds have posted another month in the green, with roughly one fourth of fund strategies now reporting positive returns for the year.

Hedge funds around the globe returned 2.54% on average in May, with nearly a quarter posting average returns of 20.25%.

That's according to the latest data from institutional investment data firm eVestment, and comes following a global hedge fund recovery in April.

The only hedge funds that posted positive performance in May and year-to-date were volatility/options strategies, origination and financing funds and China-focused funds, eVestment said.

Despite the gains seen over the past two months, the data revealed the majority of hedge funds are still in the red year-to-date, with the overall industry down -5.36%.

Among strategies that the analytics firm tracks, activist hedge funds were the top performers in May, returning 5.41% on average. However, these funds are still in the red year-to-date, down -11.7%.

The data revealed long/short equity strategies produced a wide array of returns during the month, with average performance lifting 3.58%. Since the beginning of the year, the segment is still down -6.12%.

Surprisingly, the data revealed that size doesn't matter - when it comes to long/short strategies, with the ten largest funds down -10.17% for the month.

Fixed income and credit strategies posted average gains of 3.28% in May; however are still down -6.16% year-to-date.

Brazil-focused strategies staged a recovery during the month, returning 6.14% in May. These funds are still deeply in the red for the year, down -28%.

