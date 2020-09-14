NEWS
Investment
Hedge funds in the green
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   12:34PM

The global hedge fund industry surged 2.5% in August, lifting the average strategy to sit comfortably in the green year to date.

That's according to institutional research house eVestment, which found that thanks to August's results the average hedge fund had returned 2.21% since the beginning of the year.

This is up from the -0.27% the industry had achieved in July following the financial turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost every hedge fund eVestment tracks posted positive returns during August, with event driven-activist strategies outperforming their peers.

These strategies returned 7.88% in August, lifting their year to date returns to 3.25%. However, this is far from the results achieved by the average event driven-activist strategy in 2019 (17.46%).

The best performing strategy that eVestment tracks were convertible arbitrage funds, returning 6.89% year to date. The average convertible arbitrage fund returned 2.64% in August and 9.05% in 2019.

"Nearly 90% of convertible arbitrage managers are positive for the year with those posting positive returns seeing average gains near 10%," eVestment said.

Long-short equity funds also posted strong results in August, returning 3.91% during the month. These strategies have, on average, returned 3.10% year to date, well below the results seen in 2019 (14.3%).

According to the data, the ten largest hedge funds underperformed the industry average during both August and the year thus far, returning 0.32% and -1.21% respectively.

eVestment also found that India-focused hedge funds saw a surge in returns in August, averaging 6.52% during the month. However, these funds are still negative year to date, down -2.25%.

China-focused hedge funds have outperformed since the beginning of the year, returning 17.87%. However, China-focused funds returned only 1.64% in August. Asia ex-Japan strategies, in comparison, returned 3.85% and 3.86%, respectively.

"With continued strong results, China-focused hedge funds could be on pace to exceed the average return of 22.56% the group posted in 2019," eVestment said.

Interestingly, hedge funds underperformed the S&P 500 in August, year to date, and in 2019, returning 2.5%, 2.21% and 10.04% compared to the S&P 500's 7.19%, 9.74% and 31.49%.

They also underperformed the MSCI World Index, which returned 6.72% in August, 5.73% year to date, and 28.4% in 2019.

