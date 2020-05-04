Hedge fund with zero correlation to equities to launch

A new hedge fund designed to deliver returns in both rising and falling equity markets is set to launch, open only to wholesale and institutional investors.

NN2 Capital is managed by two industry veterans, Gary Norden and Nam Nguyen, and is designed to have close to zero correlation to equities.

Norden has 30 years of derivatives trading experience, while Nguyen has 20 years' experience in developing mathematical models to price derivatives.

The $1.8 million fund, set to launch in early June, aims to have -0.5 to 0.5 correlation to equities and provides "genuine diversification" for equities investors, Norden said.

"We trade different products to increase the diversification further but tend to favour option strategies," he said.

"The key criteria are that the strategy has a correlation of around zero to equities and has the ability to make money in both rising and falling equity market conditions.

"The current trades include options on the S&P 500, options on volatility contracts (VIX and VXX) and a Statistical Basket Arbitrage (long/short equity indices)."

The fund currently has four strategies, all of which were profitable during the first quarter of the year by 1-4%.

"We have been pleased that YTD in 2020, not only have all of our trades been profitable but their correlations to equities have been stable, exactly as we designed," Norden said.

"Some fund managers suffered when correlations changed during the recent sell-off but our trades all functioned as we had expected."

To do this, the fund uses both qualitative and quantitative methods to test its strategies.

"We are not just data mining looking for good trades, we specifically design trades to have around zero correlation to equities," Nguyen said.

"Diversification is essential for investors to reduce risk and smooth out P+L. We have demonstrated our ability to offer that, in all markets conditions.

"This should provide investors with confidence in our ability to keep them diversified at the times when it really matters," he added.

NN2 Capital currently has four strategies, but is testing for further opportunities.