Hastings founder launches new fund

Hastings Funds Management's founder Mike Fitzpatrick is launching a new wholesale fund that will invest in unlisted infrastructure.

The TRUE Infrastructure Fund will use a fund-of-fund structure to invest in funds from two managers, ATLAS Infrastructure that was founded by former RARE Infrastructure investors and the Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) where Fitzpatrick is a shareholder and director.

It is offered via a new boutique, TRUE Infrastructure Management. It has also hired former Goldman Sachs JBWere head of infrastructure and utilities Peter McGregor as its chief executive and Charter Hall Fund manager Miriam Patterson as non-executive director.

TRUE is aiming to raise $200 million over the next six months, with an overall target set for $500 million for the next two to three years.

Fitzpatrick is putting in $10 million, he said in the memorandum of information.

The fund is targeting annual post-fee return of 8% and over, with 4% gross dividend yield. It will start with investments in 11 underlying investments in four sectors.

This includes renewables (four wind farms across South Australia and Victoria), utilities (Tas Gas and Western Australia's Esperance Energy), energy (Western Australia's Kwinana Power and Neerabup Power) and transport (South Australia's Flinders Port and NSW's Port of Newcastle Export Terminal).

"We support the widely held belief that infrastructure will be a significant driver of our economic recovery. As well as infrastructure project construction being accelerated by government, we are also seeing a surge in investment opportunities. We are delighted to shift the balance to give wholesale investors access to these opportunities," Fitzpatrick said.

"Against the backdrop of volatility in the global equity and credit markets and from my four decades of experience in infrastructure funds management, I believe this asset class is stronger now than it has been for a long time."

Minimum investment size is set at $50,000, and $10,000 for subsequent investments. There is a lockup period of roughly two years (until 31 December 2022) following which the fund will do quarterly redemptions capped at 2.5% of the total units on issue.

Fees are 45 bps in base fees and 15% in performance fee above a benchmark of CPI plus 4%.

Hastings Funds Management was formerly owned by Westpac. It was bought by British asset manager Northill Capital in late 2017, who rebranded it to Vantage Infrastructure in April 2018.

The sale followed a period of activity for Hastings, during which it lost the management of the $2.5 billion The Infrastructure Fund to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, and faced a bid from Aurora on its high yield fund.

The fund-of-fund structure to give wholesale investors access to unlisted infrastructure (which usually have very minimum investment sizes) was popularised by Nicole Connolly's Infrastructure Partners Investment, which recently rebranded to Invest Unlisted.

Its core fund - also for a minimum investment size of $50,000 -- lets wholesale investors get access to four unlisted funds: AMP Capital Diversified Infrastructure Trust, First Sentier's GDIF Master Fund, Morrison & Co's Utilities Trust of Australia and the Macquarie-managed The Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

The business has also hired former Hastings staff. Connolly was also the head of alternatives at TelstraSuper, where TRUE director Miriam Patterson worked, as head of real estate and infrastructure program.