Has COVID-19 solved the advice problem?

With robo-advice yet to take off in Australia, and the cost of advice still too high for most people, has COVID-19 delivered the solution to the sector's problems on a silver platter? Shadforth's Terry Dillion certainly thinks so.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Shadforth chief executive Terry Dillon said the crisis has forced the firm to adopt a style of working which may open the door for it to deliver a new low-cost advice model designed to serve clients with lower balances.

Five weeks on from making the call to transition its 350-strong team to full work-from-home arrangements, Shadforth is starting to uncover the future of advice.

According to Dillon, the firm - which services 10,000 clients investing $1 million on average - has increased its productivity since adopting the new approach.

So seamlessly has the transition been, that Shadforth is now mulling the possibility of launching a low-cost advice model which would see advisers service clients via Zoom meetings and screen sharing.

Dillon told Financial Standard the prospect of operating Shadforth from a distance by wholeheartedly adopting technology to beam financial advice directly into the lounge rooms and kitchens of Australians would have left him doubtful six weeks ago.

But after five weeks, the Shadforth boss said the business has proved that advice can be improved by leaning heavily into technology.

"If anything, the service has probably been improved because we've gone into a mode where we're talking to our client base a lot more," he said.

"And what we're finding is that the assumptions that we made about our pre-retiree and retiree clients that maybe they wouldn't adopt a digital meeting interface is 100% wrong.

"They absolutely love it."

Dillon pointed out the crisis had not only pushed advice into the homes of clients by way of digital meetings, but it brought clients into the homes of advisers.

"So while it's not as personable and as good as being face-to-face - it's never going to replace that - there is this weird level of extra personal engagement because the kids run around behind you or the dog barks," he said.

Dillon said that from an adviser's perspective, the new way of working is "kind of a lightbulb moment" for the firm.

The crisis has caused a boom in client uptake of the firm's new digital data collection mechanism, which pushes Xplan data to the client for review and adjustment, ensuring the next meeting between the adviser and client involves updated data.

Dillon was at pains to clarify the firm is not planning to stop meeting clients face to face, and said Shadforth would not move to a digital advice proposition.

However, he did mention the efficiencies afforded by adopting the practices forced upon it by social distancing requirements - including making use of digital meeting technologies may allow the firm to broaden its horizons.

Dillon said the new model would be unlike robe-advice in that it would take the best elements of face-to-face advice, and deliver them digitally.

"For smaller clients, people who have been priced out of advice, this can bring advice to the masses, that's the exciting thing. And not advice by a machine, advice by a human being augmented by these great technologies," Dillon told Financial Standard.

"If you don't combine it with a human, it will be as successful as robo-advice has been, which is not successful at all compared to the size of the market.

"The key is you're taking the best bits of face-to-face advice and keeping that, but you're augmenting it with all this technology that we've sort of had but haven't really been able to engage 100% of our clients with."

The Shadforth boss said the firm has "probably learnt more in six weeks" than it would have learnt in two or three years if the change hadn't been forced upon it.

He added that the firm will need to prove the technology with existing clients for longer, and stressed modelling would need to be undertaken to validate the business case, noting the firm's average fee is currently around $8000 a year.

"I actually think if you're looking for the biggest cohort of people who aren't advised out there, they're people who would probably pay somewhere between $1000 and $3000," he said.

"But it's much clearer to me that even a higher-end advice business like Shadforth will use some form of those technologies going forward to have a very light-touch advice offering for smaller clients than we can afford to do right now.

"It's no longer like, 'We think we'll be able to do it in 10 years'. I can kind of see how it would work now."

