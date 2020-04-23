NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Coronavirus News
Has COVID-19 solved the advice problem?
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   4:30PM

With robo-advice yet to take off in Australia, and the cost of advice still too high for most people, has COVID-19 delivered the solution to the sector's problems on a silver platter? Shadforth's Terry Dillion certainly thinks so.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Shadforth chief executive Terry Dillon said the crisis has forced the firm to adopt a style of working which may open the door for it to deliver a new low-cost advice model designed to serve clients with lower balances.

Five weeks on from making the call to transition its 350-strong team to full work-from-home arrangements, Shadforth is starting to uncover the future of advice.

According to Dillon, the firm - which services 10,000 clients investing $1 million on average - has increased its productivity since adopting the new approach.

So seamlessly has the transition been, that Shadforth is now mulling the possibility of launching a low-cost advice model which would see advisers service clients via Zoom meetings and screen sharing.

Dillon told Financial Standard the prospect of operating Shadforth from a distance by wholeheartedly adopting technology to  beam financial advice directly into the lounge rooms and kitchens of Australians would have left him doubtful six weeks ago.

But after five weeks, the Shadforth boss said the business has proved that advice can be improved by leaning heavily into technology.

"If anything, the service has probably been improved because we've gone into a mode where we're talking to our client base a lot more," he said.

"And what we're finding is that the assumptions that we made about our pre-retiree and retiree clients that maybe they wouldn't adopt a digital meeting interface is 100% wrong.

"They absolutely love it."

Dillon pointed out the crisis had not only pushed advice into the homes of clients by way of digital meetings, but it brought clients into the homes of advisers.

"So while it's not as personable and as good as being face-to-face - it's never going to replace that - there is this weird level of extra personal engagement because the kids run around behind you or the dog barks," he said.

Dillon said that from an adviser's perspective, the new way of working is "kind of a lightbulb moment" for the firm.

The crisis has caused a boom in client uptake of the firm's new digital data collection mechanism, which pushes Xplan data to the client for review and adjustment, ensuring the next meeting between the adviser and client involves updated data.

Dillon was at pains to clarify the firm is not planning to stop meeting clients face to face, and said Shadforth would not move to a digital advice proposition.

However, he did mention the efficiencies afforded by adopting the practices forced upon it by social distancing requirements - including making use of digital meeting technologies may allow the firm to broaden its horizons.

Dillon said the new model would be unlike robe-advice in that it would take the best elements of face-to-face advice, and deliver them digitally.

"For smaller clients, people who have been priced out of advice, this can bring advice to the masses, that's the exciting thing. And not advice by a machine, advice by a human being augmented by these great technologies," Dillon told Financial Standard.

"If you don't combine it with a human, it will be as successful as robo-advice has been, which is not successful at all compared to the size of the market.

"The key is you're taking the best bits of face-to-face advice and keeping that, but you're augmenting it with all this technology that we've sort of had but haven't really been able to engage 100% of our clients with."

The Shadforth boss said the firm has "probably learnt more in six weeks" than it would have learnt in two or three years if the change hadn't been forced upon it.

He added that the firm will need to prove the technology with existing clients for longer, and stressed modelling would need to be undertaken to validate the business case, noting the firm's average fee is currently around $8000 a year.

"I actually think if you're looking for the biggest cohort of people who aren't advised out there, they're people who would probably pay somewhere between $1000 and $3000," he said.

"But it's much clearer to me that even a higher-end advice business like Shadforth will use some form of those technologies going forward to have a very light-touch advice offering for smaller clients than we can afford to do right now.

"It's no longer like, 'We think we'll be able to do it in 10 years'. I can kind of see how it would work now."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ShadforthAustraliaFinancial StandardTerry DillionTerry DillonAustraliansXplanZoom
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Millions jobless within weeks: Grattan
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
Extended lockdown could spur worst recession on record: Grattan
Big four urged to pay up dividends
The blame game
The great fall of China
Not the time to sell products
Asset values could drop to 2017 levels: MSCI
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something M3nyD40E