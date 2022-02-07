NEWS
Executive Appointments

Hamish Douglass takes leave of absence

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 7 FEB 2022   12:14PM

Magellan chair Hamish Douglass will take a medical leave of absence to prioritise his health after a period of intense pressure, the company has said in a statement to the ASX.

The leave of absence comes as Magellan reports a loss of almost $2 billion in its funds under management since December 31.

Douglass' decision to step away sees the return of Magellan co-founder Chris Mackay to oversee the portfolio management of Magellan's global equity mandates.

As a former inaugural chair and chief investment officer from 2006-2012, the Magellan board stated that Mackay is a "highly experienced and respected global equity portfolio manager with a very strong long-term record of managing global equities".

Magellan also appointed Hamish McLennan as interim chair, who said the board "wholeheartedly supports Hamish's decision to prioritise his health and Magellan is committed to providing him the time and support he requires".

"I am grateful that Chris Mackay has agreed to oversee the portfolio management of Magellan's global equity retail funds and global equity institutional mandates, alongside Magellan's excellent existing global portfolio managers," McLennan said.

Nikki Thomas, a portfolio manager who left the firm in 2017 as part of a restructure, will also return as co-portfolio manager.

Robert Fraser has been appointed as deputy chair of Magellan while a search is undertaken to appoint an additional non-executive director.

Last week, Douglass attended a Morningstar conference where he took a contrarian stance by shunning "turnaround companies", claiming they make it difficult for fund managers to be profitable.

In December 2021, Magellan Financial Group has lost a key mandate from UK wealth manager St James' Place.

Following the loss, Morningstar cut its fair value estimate for Magellan by 25% to $38 per share.

