Hamish Douglass returns to Magellan

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   11:59AM

Hamish Douglass is set to return to Magellan in a consulting capacity from October.

In doing so, Douglass is giving up his permanent role, effective June 15.

The Magellan board today made the ASX announcement, declaring the return of Douglass who stepped away in February, citing personal reasons.

The comeback might help boost investor confidence, with Magellan having suffered billions in outflows since the resignation of chief executive Brett Cairns and Douglass' indefinite leave of absence.

In its most recent funds under management update, issued this week, Magellan reported losses of $3.6 billion and its share price has dropped dramatically in the past six months, down about 50%. The company will also drop out of the ASX 100, effective next week.

Magellan chair Hamish McLennan said Douglass will provide valuable investment insights, including geopolitical and macroeconomic views in the new role, and deliver expertise to investors free from board, management, and portfolio responsibilities.

"The board and Hamish have carefully considered the right balance for Hamish, Magellan, and most importantly for our clients as they navigate global markets," he explained.

"Hamish's appointment in this new role is another important step as Magellan moves forward as a focused global funds manager."

The board also advised the fast track of its new chief executive David George, announcing his official start date as July 19.

The current deputy chief investment officer of public markets at Future Fund wasn't due to take on the top job until August.

"The board has received very positive feedback from clients and investment professionals globally following the announcement on 11 May 2022 of the appointment of David George as chief executive and managing director of Magellan," McLennan said.

