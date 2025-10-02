Hamilton Lane sets up global venture capital fund

Hamilton Lane sets up global venture capital fundBY RIDDHIMA TALWANI | THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025 12:31PM
Read more: Hamilton Lane, HLGVG, Global Venture Capital, James Martin, Matthew Pellini, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Middle East, New Zealand
Hamilton Lane has launched a Global Venture Capital and Growth Fund (HLGVG) for institutional and high-net-worth investors.
The evergreen fund is to be available in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Canada.
"Our launch of HLGVG, one of the few venture-focused evergreen products globally, allows clients to participate in the most inaccessible part of the private markets," Hamilton Lane head of global client solutions James Martin said.
With approximately $986 billion in assets under management, Hamilton Lane will invest in disruptive technologies and innovative businesses through the fund. It will leverage existing expertise in private markets and secondaries to access compelling deal flows, using the fund manager's proprietary data, technology, and AI to support decision making and operations, it said.
"By capitalising on disruptive innovations in established and emerging market segments, the HLGVG portfolio aims to offer an edge in adaptation to new technological advancements, like AI as it drives a wave of growth in tech businesses," said Matthew Pellini, co-head of venture capital and growth equity at Hamilton Lane.
Earlier this year, Hamilton Lane raised $615 million for its first globally distributed Venture Access Fund (UVAF), exceeding its target of $500 million by 23%.
"After launching our first evergreen fund in 2019, we continue to expand the strategies available to our investors around the world. We believe these structures will play an increasingly important role in many sophisticated investors' portfolios," said Martin.
The fund will provide diversification to investors through vintage year, transaction type, manager, strategy and geography.
"With companies choosing to stay private for longer, many of the most attractive investment opportunities today can only be found in the private markets, an important segment of which is the venture and growth space," said Matthew.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset|
Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid|
Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA|
Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Cover confusion is costly: Are your clients at risk?
The complexities executives face before retirement
What to watch this reporting season
Should we start caring about US debt?
John Winters
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD