Hamilton Lane debunks private market myths

Hamilton Lane's 2024 Market Overview report has offered a counter narrative to perceptions about the private market asset class.

"Valuations are inaccurate: we can't tell if this is a real one today or just a bad hangover from 2022's party-crashing histrionics. Throughout 2022 and early 2023, it was broadly decided that private equity couldn't be flat let alone up when the public markets were down 20%," the report said.

Hamilton Lane indicated that private market valuations are realistic support by data showing private equity's stronger revenue and EBITDA compared to public companies in 2022 and 2023.

It attributed this to better sector selection and a greater ability to create paths for operational growth.

Additionally, it highlighted that managers tended to exit deals at a premium to carrying value.

The investment manager also challenged the notion of a bleak fundraising market.

According to its Private Wealth survey, nearly 75% of private wealth respondents intend to increase their allocations.

"... there is a massive delta between the amount of capital GPs were seeking to raise and what they did raise, there will continue to be an even sharper focus on reaching the private wealth channel," it said.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane criticised the belief that a focus on sustainability will ruin future returns.

"One of the most hotly debated myths is that sustainable investments sacrifice performance, which at one point in time might have been a justified stance. As illustrated below, sustainable investment trailed behind non-sustainable the aughts and early teens, but the last five or six years have seen that trend change meaningfully," the report said.

According to the report, deal-level returns - particularly relevant given 39% of sustainable investments are in the venture sphere - for sustainable and non-sustainable investments historically have virtually the same return profiles, suggesting that focusing on sustainable investments will not necessarily have material negative impact on future returns.