Gurner Group to develop $1.75bn Docklands site

Backed by the Liberman family and Qualitas Group, the luxury developer plans to transform a site in Melbourne's Docklands into a world-class, mixed-use, botanical destination.

Positioned next to Marvel Stadium at 208-226 Harbour Esplanade, the project is a joint venture between Gurner and development consortium City Harbour, which is backed by the wealthy Liberman family and Qualitas Group, who hold the development rights of the 18,000-sqm site which currently operates as a carpark.

Commenting on the development, Gurner Group said: "We are excited to announce our most significant and ambitious city-changing project that will transform the Docklands, Melbourne."

"From a destination and tourist perspective, it will be something Melbourne has never seen before."

Comprising of a mixed-use retail and commercial precinct with both build-to-sell and build-to-rent residential towers, the hotel and sky-high hospitality venues will be surrounded by a lagoon and cascading greenery.

Gurner Group owner Tim Gurner said: "This acquisition further cements our ten-year strategy as we continue to grow our presence in major projects across Australia delivering precinct like no other."

More recently, Gurner Group revealed plans for a $120 million apartment tower in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.