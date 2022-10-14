Gurner Group to develop $1.75bn Docklands site

Gurner Group to develop $1.75bn Docklands siteBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 14 OCT 2022 12:41PM
Backed by the Liberman family and Qualitas Group, the luxury developer plans to transform a site in Melbourne's Docklands into a world-class, mixed-use, botanical destination.
Positioned next to Marvel Stadium at 208-226 Harbour Esplanade, the project is a joint venture between Gurner and development consortium City Harbour, which is backed by the wealthy Liberman family and Qualitas Group, who hold the development rights of the 18,000-sqm site which currently operates as a carpark.
Commenting on the development, Gurner Group said: "We are excited to announce our most significant and ambitious city-changing project that will transform the Docklands, Melbourne."
"From a destination and tourist perspective, it will be something Melbourne has never seen before."
Comprising of a mixed-use retail and commercial precinct with both build-to-sell and build-to-rent residential towers, the hotel and sky-high hospitality venues will be surrounded by a lagoon and cascading greenery.
Gurner Group owner Tim Gurner said: "This acquisition further cements our ten-year strategy as we continue to grow our presence in major projects across Australia delivering precinct like no other."
More recently, Gurner Group revealed plans for a $120 million apartment tower in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.
