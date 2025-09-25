Guardians appoints new head of risk

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, manager of the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, has announced Maaike van Tol as the new head of risk.

Van Tol will begin her new position on September 29, after over a year with the Guardians' asset allocation team.

In her new role, she will manage risk across the organisation including portfolio and model risk, compliance, operational due diligence and enterprise risk.

Bringing nearly a decade of experience with ANZ Investments (ANZ), she finished her nine-year tenure with the company as the head of asset allocation and co-head of diversified portfolio management. During her previous, van Tol was responsible for the strategic and tactical asset allocation of KiwiSaver, Private Bank, Retail and Wholesale investment portfolios.

Prior to her position with ANZ, van Tol spent 10 years in the Netherlands working for NN Investment Partners, IMC and ABN AMRO.

Guardians chief risk officer Michael Mitchell said: "Maaike's analytical background and financial markets experience leave her very well equipped to guide the ongoing development of our risk management policies and processes."