Executive Appointments
Guardians appoint NZ equities lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 APR 2021   12:18PM

The Guardians appointed a lead to oversee the New Zealand equities team and its external fund managers.

Joe Halapua has been promoted to the role of manager of NZ equities. He will report to head of direct investment Will Goodwin.

The team allocates capital primarily to listed investments across the NZX50. It also employs external fund managers: Mint Asset Management and Devon Funds Management.

Halapua joined the fund in 2011 as a portfolio manager for direct investments, a role he held of eight years. In 2019, he was appointed as a portfolio manager of external investments and partnerships.

Before this, he was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs JBWere, where he was involved in mergers and acquisitions and capital market activity across New Zealand and Australia.

He currently serves on the board of Australian retirement village operator RetireAustralia and is chair of its audit committee.

Halapua said he looks forward to working with the team to continue to add value to the NZ Super Fund, and to cultivate quality relationships with listed corporates and market participants in New Zealand.

He added that the super fund is one of the largest investors in NZX-listed companies to the tune of about NZ$2 billion. It has holdings of more than NZ$100 million in each of the following companies: A2 Milk, Auckland International Airport, Contact Energy, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Meridian Energy, Mercury NZ and Spark.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
