GSFM becomes exclusive distributor for Auscap

GSFM has become the exclusive distributor of Auscap Asset Management's two Australian equities funds in Australia and New Zealand.

The Auscap High Conviction Australian Equities Fund commenced in December 2012 and was previously called the Auscap Long Short Australian Equities Fund until it was changed to its current name on 1 December 2024.

The fund has a net asset value (NAV) of $389 million and returned 15.54% in the 12 months to the end of August, outperforming the S&P/ASX 200 TR AUD index (12.33%) over the period.

Meanwhile, the Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund (16.35%) slightly underperformed against the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries TR AUD index, which returned 18.66% over the same period. It currently contains $42.0 million in NAV.

Additionally, the Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund was among the three local equities funds that joined the Third Link Growth Fund earlier this year.

Both funds have a 'recommended' rating from Zenith and Lonsec.

Commenting, GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the partnership brings the number of GSFM's specialist fund manager partners to 10.

"GSFM's goal is to partner with high-calibre investment managers to deliver differentiated, quality investment strategies to help Australian investors build wealth. Auscap's Australian equity funds certainly meet our criteria," McIntyre said.

"Auscap is a considered, patient and long-term investor, an approach that has paid off in consistent performance.

"The High Conviction Australian equities fund has a 12+ year track record and is a top quartile fund. The Ex-20 Australian Equities Fund was launched in November 2023 and has shown similarly good performance."

Auscap founder and chief investment officer Tim Carleton added: "Our vision is to continue to develop a leading funds management business that has a reputation for outperformance, strong risk management, a positive culture and integrity."

"In GSFM we have found an experienced and knowledgeable team with nationwide capabilities across relevant channels, and we look forward to working with Damien McIntyre, Ben Williams and the broader team."

Carleton added that the business can now solely focus on delivering strong returns, given GSFM's capabilities in distribution.

Founded in 2012, Auscap Asset Management currently holds $428 million in funds under management.

In addition to Auscap Asset Management, GSFM, which has about $11.5 billion in funds under management, has partnerships with nine specialist investment managers, including Munro Partners, Epoch Investment Partners, Man Group and more.

Collectively, they have more than $1.5 trillion in funds under management.