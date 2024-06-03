GSFM and Tribeca part ways after 16 years

GSFM and Tribeca Investment Partners have parted ways, effective June 1, after being in partnership since 2008.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre emailed staff and clients on May 31 to deliver the news, which he said was a mutual decision.

"From this date, GSFM will no longer be responsible for distributing Tribeca's funds and strategies in the Australian and New Zealand markets," McIntyre said.

"GSFM and Tribeca Investment Partners have enjoyed a rewarding partnership since 2008, and the decision to part ways has been made amicably."

McIntyre said GSFM's priority is to its clients and said it was committed to ensuring a seamless transition. He said GSFM will be working closely with Tribeca until the transition is completed.

"Effective 1 June 2024, Tribeca Investment Partners will serve as the primary point of contact for the distribution of its funds and strategies," he said.

"GSFM continues to collaborate with nine other fund manager partners, each offering specialized investment strategies across various asset classes. This separation will not impact any of GSFM's existing distribution arrangements with other partners or affect any other businesses or products related to Tribeca Investment Partners.

"GSFM remains focused on identifying gaps in the investment market and filling them with the right solutions for investors. Our growth trajectory since inception has been remarkable."

As of 30 April 2024, GSFM funds under management were at $9.33 billion, which McIntyre said reflected its ability to expand its investment partners and strategies available to investors.

In May, GSFM announced it had partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia. The strategy will be available to institutional, wholesale, and family office investors.

Tribeca chief executive Adam Lavis said Tribeca will bring its fundraising operations in-house and will continue to manage a suite of specialist strategies across equities, credit, global natural resources, and mandates.

"As we continue to grow in funds under management and diversity of strategies, it makes sense for us to internalise the distribution effort for all our funds. A centralised approach will enable us to better service our clients and represent Tribeca holistically to the market," Lavis said.

"We are very excited to be embarking on this next stage of our growth and would like to thank GSFM for their help up to this point."