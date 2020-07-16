NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Growth outplays value: Frontier
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2020   12:05PM

Growth continued to outperform value according to a new study by Frontier Advisers looking at the performance of fund managers in the final quarter of 20109/20.

In a note released to its clients, Frontier reported that growth-focused managers outstripped value managers by a considerable margin over the quarter, particularly across international markets.

"Those results typically came from managers holding technology-related stocks which have fared relatively well through COVID-19," Frontier said.

It reported the ASX 300 up 16.8% for the quarter and individual stock selection had a marked impact on performance for managers with exposure to technology, energy and consumer discretionary sectors each delivering double digit performance.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

In a flip of the previous quarter, healthcare, consumer staples and utilities provided a drag on performance for the period despite being among the best performers for the full 12 months.

Frontier senior consultant Simone Gavin said growth managers continued to outperform core and value managers in relative terms, although the difference was less significant than in the March quarter.

"Active managers broadly provided an excess return over the benchmark for investors with cyclical stocks rallying and defensives generally underperforming," she said.

Globally, the performance across sectors was quite different, with only the technology, consumer discretionary and material sectors registered a positive result for the quarter to June.

Emerging markets did not perform as well relative to developed markets for both the quarter and the year as a whole.

Frontier said China exposure and industry biases had a major impact on manager performance with those high in tech and e-commerce among the best performers.

Active management paid off for those managers investing to a growth style; however, most core and value managers across international portfolios underperformed.

Meanwhile, active management in emerging markets produced mixed results.

"High growth, technology-focused managers continued to generate extremely strong returns for the quarter with a small number returning in excess of 40% for the period," Gavin said.

"Broadly, we saw global growth managers achieve a mean over 10% for the quarter compared with a 2% loss on average for their value manager counterparts."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FrontierFrontier AdvisersASXSimone Gavin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Capital raising relief measures extended
Capital raisings, trading volumes up in June
Super fund satisfaction mixed, SMSFs unhappy
Balanced options in the red, but only just
History is repeating itself: Zenith
VanEck makes case for equal weight investing
AMP hit with credit downgrade
Industry super pours $19.5bn into Australian recovery
Vanguard launches SMSF functionality
McMillan Shakespeare restructures operations
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Chief economist update: Flattening the rebound
BENJAMIN ONG
The earlier than expected easing of restrictions in Australia that defrosted social and commercial activity has had its desired effect - rebounding business conditions and confidence, and the feared one - a second wave.
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
ELIZA BAVIN
Around 300,000 Australians lodged their second application to access their super early at the start of the new financial year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something UUOcUcCT