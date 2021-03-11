GROW Super rebrands

GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.

GROW Inc offers business and data intelligence software to growing companies, underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

GROW, for example, integrates with Salesforce reports and other data sources to analyse customer behaviours.

The new-look GROW, with a refreshed website, shows some of its clients include companies such as Hawkins Law Firm and marketing communications firm DeanHouston.

The super fund offering kickstarted in 2016 and launched in May 2017 as a product of LESF Super with Diversa Trustees acting as trustee.

GROW told FS Super in 2018 that offering artificial intelligence and blockchain-led technology was always in the start-up's sights. One year later, it launched TINA, a superannuation administration platform.

In mid-2020, LESF Super merged into Smartsave 'Member's Choice' Superannuation, which is also a brand of Diversa.

GROW Inc co-founder and managing director Mathew Keeley said the firm began as a group of aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to make super better through online experience, has transformed into a growing technology and service-based business.

Keeley added: "GROW Inc stresses the continued importance of its super fund members, confirming the company still owns, runs, and services the GROW superannuation fund. The GROW Super website will remain live and accessible; maintained as a separate brand."

APRA data shows that Smartsave 'Member's Choice' had $189.4 million of assets at the end of FY20.