NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
GROW Super rebrands
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   12:46PM

GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.

GROW Inc offers business and data intelligence software to growing companies, underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

GROW, for example, integrates with Salesforce reports and other data sources to analyse customer behaviours.

The new-look GROW, with a refreshed website, shows some of its clients include companies such as Hawkins Law Firm and marketing communications firm DeanHouston.

The super fund offering kickstarted in 2016 and launched in May 2017 as a product of LESF Super with Diversa Trustees acting as trustee.

GROW told FS Super in 2018 that offering artificial intelligence and blockchain-led technology was always in the start-up's sights. One year later, it launched TINA, a superannuation administration platform.

In mid-2020, LESF Super merged into Smartsave 'Member's Choice' Superannuation, which is also a brand of Diversa.

GROW Inc co-founder and managing director Mathew Keeley said the firm began as a group of aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to make super better through online experience, has transformed into a growing technology and service-based business.

Keeley added: "GROW Inc stresses the continued importance of its super fund members, confirming the company still owns, runs, and services the GROW superannuation fund. The GROW Super website will remain live and accessible; maintained as a separate brand."

APRA data shows that Smartsave 'Member's Choice' had $189.4 million of assets at the end of FY20.

Read more: SuperannuationGROW IncGROW SuperLESF SuperDeanHoustonDiversa TrusteesFS SuperHawkins LawMathew KeeleyTINA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hume slams superannuation circus
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders dropped by another super fund
Super must prioritise cybersecurity risk: Report
Diversa, BetaShares relationship probed
Future Super, Verve accused of misleading members
ATO releases finding from super survey
APRA delays insurance in super guidance
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
Rice Warner weighs in on Your Future, Your Super
Editor's Choice
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
KARREN VERGARA
Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.
Rest expands member engagement team
KARREN VERGARA
Rest has appointed two senior leads to drive digital engagement and member insights respectively.
GROW Super rebrands
KARREN VERGARA
GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.
Remediation services profiting from Royal Commission failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Services are popping up to assist consumers in getting refunds for fee for no service financial advice, junk insurance and other misconduct exposed by the Royal Commission - but they are doing it for a fee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KwaGRpJj