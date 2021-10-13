GROW Inc ramps up cybersecurity

GROW Inc has partnered with cloud security and cybersecurity firms to improve the protections around its superannuation business.

Tracer Cloud and GROW Inc worked together to implement Fortinet's cybersecurity solution on Amazon Web Services' cloud-computing platform.

GROW chief technology officer David Baxter said the partnership meant that GROW could have peace of mind that its security solution was robust enough to protect sensitive data reliably and help it get to market sooner with its superannuation products.

"This project has helped GROW Inc achieve that goal," he said.

Tracer Cloud cloud security architect Raznal Yap said that the cloud platform was functioning in two days and ready for APRA's CPS234 Information Security control review within a short period of time.

"This provided a very quick time to value for GROW. The business didn't have to worry about infrastructure, networking or security foundations; it could focus on application development and prepare for its go to market," Yap said.

GROW won mandates from Vanguard and Mercy Super to provide administration services.

GROW will administer Vanguard's superannuation assets, while Mercy Super picked the startup after a seven-year partnership with Mercer.