Grow Inc partners with data services firm

Grow Inc partners with data services firmBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023 12:51PM
The superannuation administrator is working with Novigi to help ease the transition process for new super fund clients onto the Grow platform.
Novigi will assist in supporting Grow and incoming funds throughout and following the implementation process, while also co-designing technical models to improve the process, it said.
"At Grow, we work with a strategic group of certified partners to create an ecosystem of best-in-class partnerships, and we are proud to include Novigi in that group today," Grow Inc chief executive Mathew Keeley said.
The two have already worked on several transitions, Novigi said.
"Funds are facing ever-growing demands to increase efficiencies, drive down costs to consumers as well as meeting ongoing regulatory demands. We see this partnership as an opportunity to work even more closely together to accelerate this industry's development which historically has lagged behind the broader business community," Novigi chief executive Ash Priest said.
He added that it's a unique time for the superannuation sector.
"I can't think of a fund that I engage with that is not involved in a merger, considering one, doing a technical re-platforming project or again, considering one. There is a massive amount of data migration happening across the sector," Priest said.
"Even if the fund elects to avoid a merger with a competitor, the option to 're-platform' administration and data systems remains as a viable choice to help drive cost efficiencies and improved member outcomes."
