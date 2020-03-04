Group premiums rise 34%

Members of Defence Bank Super and Crescent Wealth Super have been notified their insurance premiums will increase 34%, after TAL advised it would increase premium rates.

The funds informed members the changes were as a result of recent legislative changes, such as the introduction of the Protecting Your Super (PYS) and Putting Members' Interests First (PMIF) legislation.

Defence Bank Super said TAL advised that the legislative changes have "created pricing pressure for insurers who provide group insurance to super funds".

"As a result, the fund's insurer, TAL Life Limited has reviewed the insurance premiums that members pay," Defence Bank said.

Both funds said for members with only death cover, or death and TPD cover, or those with income protection cover will see insurance premiums increase 34%.

Crescent Wealth said the group insurance policies which cover the fund do not offer opt-out insurance cover and all insured members have applied for cover.

"Accordingly, existing members will be deemed to have made an election for insurance and will not be at risk of losing cover on 1 April 2020," Crescent Wealth said.

From April 1, weekly premiums will differ across different age brackets.

The news comes after Cbus announced it would be changing the way it calculated insurance premiums due to the cost of implementing the PYS and PMIF reforms on its group insurer, which is also TAL.

Other funds to have changed premiums on the back of the reforms include Rest, VicSuper, State Super and First Super.

An increase of 34% isn't the highest seen, with WA Super increasing its premiums by as much as 60%.