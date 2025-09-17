Newspaper icon
Greece launches new innovation, infrastructure fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:36PM

Greece has launched a new arm of its sovereign wealth fund, focused on investments in technology, innovation and infrastructure, in partnership with BlackRock.

The Hellenic Innovation & Infrastructure Fund (HIIF) will serve as the investment arm of Growthfund, the existing national investment fund, marking Growthfund's evolution into a sovereign wealth fund.

The development of the fund has been in the works for some time, with Greece looking to raise €5 billion as part of its economic recovery plan.

BlackRock was appointed in 2023 to advise Greece on how best to achieve that and was in part reached by selling several state assets to establish a capital base that would form the foundation of the fund.

Growthfund said the HIFF marks a milestone in its evolution into a sovereign wealth fund and will "attract investments in dynamic sectors of the New Economy, including, energy, agrotechnology, the circular and blue economy, and digital infrastructure."

"Through a disciplined investment approach and independent governance, HIIF aims to deliver long-term returns while maximising social, economic, and environmental impact," it said.

Growthfund highlighted that Greece has restored its investment-grade status, posting one of the Eurozone's highest primary surpluses, and now borrows at rates lower than the US. Its economy is forecast to grow 2.3% in 2025, it said.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it's his commitment to the investment community that the reforms implemented in recent years are irreversible and said he feels "there is now a broad understanding that this new chapter for Greece is here to stay."

"With the Hellenic Innovation and Infrastructure Fund, Growthfund further strengthens its role as a reliable partner for international investors. The new fund launches with initial capital of €303 million, while the first investment will be completed in the coming months," Growthfund chief executive Yanni Papachristou said.

"Our goal in the years ahead is to attract €1 billion of investments into the Greek economy, generating multiplier benefits for the people."

Meanwhile, BlackRock vice chair Philipp Hildebrand said: "As global infrastructure needs to accelerate, mobilising private capital is essential - not just to meet today's demands, but to shape a resilient and competitive future. This is a shared challenge across Europe, and one that calls for deeper collaboration between public institutions and private investors."

"BlackRock is proud to support this progress, working alongside governments to help deliver lasting impact."

