Greater potential for smart beta: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   11:58AM

Research from Rainmaker has found that while the number of smart beta products is growing, there is still limited choice for investors.

"One gets the sense that manufacturers are still trying to figure what would be most attractive to Australian retail investors, particularly given the need to educated investors about the whole concept of smart beta and why they may prefer that option to a market-weighted index product," the latest Rainmaker ETP report states.

"On the whole, we suspect there is greater potential for smart beta in the international equities space than in Australian equities."

The report suggests that the potential benefits from smart beta come at a cost, pointing to the asset-weighted management fee on smart beta products being 0.43%pa compared with 0.24% pa for market-cap weighted index products.

"Interestingly, there is a trend to lower fees in both segments.  If you calculate the average fee weighted by 12-months flows instead of FUM the average for smart beta products drops to 0.40% pa and for market-cap weighted products to 0.20% pa, meaning lower priced products are gaining greater support than higher priced products," it reads.

The broader ETP market saw 11% growth in the September quarter reaching $55.9 billion, according to Rainmaker.

The growth was primarily due to strong quarterly inflows of $4.3 billion combined with solid investment returns.

"The 12 month FUM increase was $14 billion for an annual increase of 34%.  Net flows accounted for almost 80% of this increase," the report said.

"This quarterly change was a 60% increase on the next highest quarterly net flows of $2.8 billion which occurred in the June 2019 quarter."

International and Australian equities dominated the market.  International equities are the largest asset class with $23.7 billion, or 42%, of the market, and Australian equities accounting for $20.3 billion, or 36%.  Fixed interest holds 12% of the market, at $6.8 billion, and cash with $2.5 billion.

