Regulatory

Greater independence for TPB

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   12:43PM

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) will have a new level of independence, after the government acted to implement the recommendations of the TPB review.

"In accordance with recommendation 3.2 of the review of the Tax Practitioners Board, the Morrison government has taken steps to continue to enhance the TPB's independence, fostering trust and confidence in the regulation of tax practitioners," assistant treasurer Michael Sukkar said.

"The government has secured the Commissioner of Taxation's agreement to delegate the power to appoint the TPB's chief executive to the TPB chair. This means decisions about the day-to-day operations and overall direction of the TPB secretariat will effectively be under the control of the chair."

This new delegation is designed to ensure the chief executive has direct accountability to the board, as recommended by the review of the TPB.

"As foreshadowed in the government's November 2020 response to the review, this is being achieved efficiently, by avoiding the establishment of a new statutory authority and implementing changes that retain the flexibility and agility of current arrangements," Sukkar said.

"Tax practitioners recognise the importance of a strong and independent regulator. With these changes the government will ensure that the separate, but related, and collaborative roles of the TPB and the ATO will continue to strengthen."

The ATO and the TPB intend to settle the necessary arrangements to implement this change by 1 July 2022.

Read more: TPBATOTax Practitioners BoardMichael Sukkar
