NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Grant Thornton sells private wealth division
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 30 APR 2021   12:16PM

Grant Thornton Australia has sold its private wealth business to its senior team members.

The small private wealth team consists of Jon Black, Joanne Kenderes and Laura Perresini. They are the majority owners of Oreana Private, aligned with dealer group Oreana Financial Group.

Oreana provides services in Australia and Hong Kong.

Following the sale, Black, Kenderes and Perresini will be joined by several Grant Thornton employees.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"The Private Wealth team provides specialist wealth advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and family offices," a spokesperson for Grant Thornton said.

"Our decision to sell this business was not taken lightly and is connected with our need to ensure that we comply with national and international independence regulations."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

Grant Thornton Australia forms part of the Grant Thornton International network and the spokesperson added that these regulations are of critical importance for the Australian arm to comply with.

"The sale of this business ensures that the firm is not affected by providing direct or indirect investment recommendations on clients or potential clients," Grant Thornton said.

"As a standalone business, the Private Wealth team will be able to focus all of their resources and priorities on providing the highest level of support to clients while meeting any additional requirements and regulations."

Clients of the private wealth team will be able to continue their relationships with the same employees and Grant Thornton said they can expect to receive the same level of service.

Oreana will use Grant Thornton for other services.

"We look forward to working closely with the team into the future," Grant Thornton said.

Read more: Grant ThorntonPrivate WealthGrant Thornton AustraliaOreana PrivateJoanne KenderesJon BlackLaura PerresiniOreana Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Mawhinney banned for 20 years
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ASIC slams auditors
Mawhinney lashes out at regulator
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
Business leaders recognised
Stanford Brown eyes expansion
ASIC bans AFSL chief executives
Donations now accepted via Instagram
Advice firm hires for increasing regulatory environment
Editor's Choice
Disability income faces reckoning
KARREN VERGARA
The former chief executive of TAL has slammed life insurers' ineptitude in managing disability income products, invoking the industry to come together and find a solution by the end of the year.
Hamilton Wealth Partners co-founder leaves
KANIKA SOOD
Melbourne advice firm Hamilton Wealth Partners' co-founder and chief operating officer has left the business after eight years.
Advice group chief executive exits
KANIKA SOOD
The chief executive of an ASX-listed financial advice group is set to leave the company.
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The multi-family office Mutual Trust has appointed a new chief investment officer following the departure of Graeme Bibby.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.