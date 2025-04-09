GQG rejigs allocations amid tariff pain

GQG has slashed its consumer discretionary and information technology holdings as it repositions for the "extraordinary market volatility" after US tariffs were rolled out last week.

GQG said it continues to reposition portfolios with "the aim of achieving higher certainty of earnings in our holdings" during the March quarter.

The fund manager also scaled back its holdings in communication services, materials and industrials across all four flagship strategies, but not to the extent that it undercut tech and consumer discretionary investments.

The GQG Global Equity fund, for example, ended March with a 7.3% allocation in tech stocks compared to its benchmark MSCI ACWI's 23.4%. Consumer discretionary stocks were left a 1% allocation as opposed to the benchmark's 10.6%.

The fund, instead, upped its allocation to energy, consumer staples, utilities and cash.

By quarter end, GQG said the "repositioning resulted in the lowest beta in our portfolios compared to their respective benchmarks since the firm's founding in 2016" as per its Global Equity strategy.

"However, our positioning is always fluid and will change over time, and it may do so meaningfully over short periods," the fund manager said.

Net inflows amounted to US$1.8 billion in the month of March and US$4.6 billion for the first quarter of 2025.

Total funds under management reached US$161.9 billion, which was up from US$160.5 billion at the end of February.

During the first quarter, three out of four flagship strategies outperformed their relative benchmarks. The emerging markets strategy was the detractor, trailing the benchmark's 2.3% p.a. with -0.37% p.a.

"We believe that we continue to be well positioned relative to the competition with strong long-term risk adjusted returns bolstered by our global distribution capabilities," GQG said.

"Since inception, GQG's four core strategies have had a downside capture of less than 80% versus their respective benchmarks from inception through 28 February 2025. We note that our upside capture since inception has generally been between 86-99% during rising markets, depending on the strategy."