Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

GQG Partners adds to distribution team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUN 2022   12:31PM

GQG Partners is expanding its sales team in New South Wales, appointing Justin Murray as director of distribution for the state.

Murray joins in the newly created role from Colonial First State where he was business development manager within its platforms business. He was with CFS for more than a decade in total and worked across various business development and distribution roles.

In the new role, Murray will report to director of wholesale markets Daniel Bullock.

"We are seeing very strong interest in our global equities and global emerging markets funds in Australia, as investors recognise the benefits these investment opportunities may bring to their portfolios," Bullock said.

As a result of this, GQG Partners is expanding its local operations.

"The funds have continued to achieve strong relative returns for investors through the market volatility of recent months... we are continuing to expand our operations in Australia and Justin's appointment is part of this growth," Bullock said.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"He has a strong understanding of the financial services industry and the financial advice market in NSW which will be invaluable to our team."

He added that the appointment also means the firm can continue to strengthen and develop the service and relationships it has with existing clients.

Murray's appointment is the third in as many months for GQG.

In May, David Jenkins and Muneeza Killen were appointed as business development directors for Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania.

Jenkins also joined from CFS while Killen was previously a director of sales at Talaria Capital.

Read more: GQG PartnersJustin MurrayDaniel BullockDavid JenkinsMuneeza KillenColonial First StateTalaria Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Performance test comms criticised
Talaria appoints sales director
Colonial reveals Australia's huge untapped workforce
Spaceship chair banned for two years
Mercer chief operating officer departs
Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Fidelity appoints sales manager
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
CFS awards stewardship mandate

Editor's Choice

CareSuper grows leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $20 billion industry fund has welcomed former TelstraSuper executive Jean-Luc Ambrosi to the newly created role of chief experience officer and appointed Christine Nguyen as chief risk officer.

AMP completes Resolution Life divestment

ANDREW MCKEAN
AMP has completed the divestment of its remaining equity interest (19.3%) in Resolution Life Australasia to Resolution Life Group.

Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM

CHLOE WALKER
Australian financial advisers believe they will grow their business by 5% this year and 11% over the next three years, according to the 2022 Global Survey of Financial Professionals by Natixis Investment Managers.

Neobank Volt closes its doors

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian neobank Volt, the first of its kind to receive a full banking licence from APRA, is closing its doors and urging customers to withdraw all funds from accounts before July 5.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.