GQG Partners adds to distribution team

GQG Partners is expanding its sales team in New South Wales, appointing Justin Murray as director of distribution for the state.

Murray joins in the newly created role from Colonial First State where he was business development manager within its platforms business. He was with CFS for more than a decade in total and worked across various business development and distribution roles.

In the new role, Murray will report to director of wholesale markets Daniel Bullock.

"We are seeing very strong interest in our global equities and global emerging markets funds in Australia, as investors recognise the benefits these investment opportunities may bring to their portfolios," Bullock said.

As a result of this, GQG Partners is expanding its local operations.

"The funds have continued to achieve strong relative returns for investors through the market volatility of recent months... we are continuing to expand our operations in Australia and Justin's appointment is part of this growth," Bullock said.

"He has a strong understanding of the financial services industry and the financial advice market in NSW which will be invaluable to our team."

He added that the appointment also means the firm can continue to strengthen and develop the service and relationships it has with existing clients.

Murray's appointment is the third in as many months for GQG.

In May, David Jenkins and Muneeza Killen were appointed as business development directors for Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania.

Jenkins also joined from CFS while Killen was previously a director of sales at Talaria Capital.