GPT Group restructures

GPT Group (GPT) has announced today changes to its leadership team and adjustments to its organisational structure.

To ensure the logistics sector has the appropriate strategic and operational focus, GPT has created a separate logistics business unit, with Chris Davis appointed as head of logistics reporting to GPT's chief executive, Bob Johnston.

Davis has more than 20 years of real estate experience and has been deeply involved in GPT's logistics acquisitions and developments over the past six years.

Davis will lead the integrated logistics team, including the GPT QuadReal Logistics partnership.

The office sector will become a separate business unit and Martin Ritchie has been appointed head of office, reporting to Bob Johnston.

Ritchie has 30 years of experience in the office sector and has grown the GPT Wholesale Office Fund (GWOF) to be the largest wholesale office fund in Australia.

In his new role, Ritchie will lead GPT's direct investments in the office sector and also retain oversight of GWOF.

"The alignment of the GPT balance sheet office portfolio and the GWOF portfolio under one leader will provide operational efficiencies, added focus on delivering the office development pipeline and best position GPT to respond to the evolving customer needs in the sector," GPT said in a statement.

Chris Barnett will continue in his role as head of retail and mixed-use, with his role expanded to include oversight of the GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund (GWSCF).

With these changes of the organisational structure, Matthew Faddy and Nicholas Harris will be leaving GPT.

Faddy has led the combined office and logistics business unit for the past six years.

Harris has led the growth GPT's funds management platform since inception.

James Coyne, GPT's general counsel and company secretary will also be departing at the end of April and will be replaced by Marissa Bendyk, who is currently the general counsel, corporate and governance and group company secretary for AMP Limited.

Prior to Bendyk's current role, she held senior positions with APA Group and King & Wood Mallesons.

Bendyk will report to Johnston and will be a member of GPT's leadership team.

"Matt, Nick and James leave a strong legacy for GPT to continue to deliver on its strategic objectives and I would like to thank each of them for the valuable contribution they have made over many years," Johnston said.

According to the real estate investment trust, these changes reflect the growth in GPT's logistics portfolio, provide greater sector alignment and enhance operational efficiencies.

The logistics sector now represents approximately 27% of GPT's investment property portfolio and in line with the group's strategy, further growth in this sector is anticipated.